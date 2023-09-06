 Skip to main content
Razer, HyperX, Corsair gaming keyboard prices slashed in flash sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Logitech G915 Lightspeed keyboard.
Logitech

Your investment in a powerful machine from gaming PC deals to play the best PC games won’t matter if you’re still using an outdated, slow-to-respond keyboard. If it’s time for an upgrade, you should check out Best Buy’s flash sale on gaming keyboards from popular brands like Razer, HyperX, and Corsair. Whether you’re looking for a simple but dependable accessory or a high-end and stylish device, there’s something here for you. There are dozens to choose from so we’re going to highlight some of our favorites to help you out, but you better hurry because we’re not sure if these discounts will still be online tomorrow.

What to buy in Best Buy’s gaming keyboards flash sale

The cheapest option in Best Buy’s flash sale is the , a wired gaming keyboard with hotkey functions and an ergonomic design that’s down to $24 from $30. There are also three wired gaming keyboards that are down to just $30 — the with no number keys, originally $45; the with Elgato Stream Deck software integration, originally $50; and the with silent rubber dome switches, also originally $50.

You can also find some of the ones we’ve tagged in our list of the best gaming keyboards in Best Buy’s flash sale. Our best cheap gaming keyboard, the , is even more affordable at just $80 instead of $90, while our best compact gaming keyboard, the , is down to $150 from $180. The , our best gaming keyboard with optical switches, is available for $150 instead of $190, and the , our best wireless gaming keyboard, is just $166 from $230. Lastly, the , our best premium gaming keyboard, is down to $232 from $250.

It doesn’t matter if you’re on a tight budget or if you’re ready to make a huge purchase — there’s surely an offer for you in Best Buy’s flash sale for gaming keyboards. In addition to the deals above, there are many more that you can browse through, but you need to act fast in selecting what you want to get because there’s a chance that the discount that you’ve got an eye on will go offline sooner than you expect. If you don’t want to miss out on these gaming keyboard deals, you’ll need to complete your transaction as soon as possible.

