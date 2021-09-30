  1. Computing

Razer’s $79 Kiyo X webcam uses ring light software to replace its built-in light

By

Razer is adding to its webcam lineup with a second Kyo model. Like the original $99 Kiyo, the new Kiyo X supports 1080p video calls, but comes in at a more affordable price of $79.

In fact, both webcams boast similar features — 1080p streams at 30 frames per second (fps) or ultra-smooth 60 fps at 720p, a clip mount mechanism for easy attachments to monitors, and a compact, all-black design — with the main difference being that the newer model scraps the dedicated ring light to help keep costs down.

Razer's new Kiyo X uses a virtual ring light to illuminate your face.

Still, if you’re concerned about your appearance on videoconferencing calls or game streams, Razer states that the Kiyo X comes with software to transform your monitor into a virtual lighting source, which can help compensate for the lack of dedicated ring light hardware.

“Razer Kiyo X comes with the … Razer Virtual Ring Light software, a customizable lighting app that utilizes the PC monitor as a source of illumination for optimized lighting during video calls and streams,” the company stated. The Kiyo X also makes use of adjustable settings inside the Razer Synapse app, and it comes with the same autofocus mechanism as the original Kiyo.

And for creators who need a much more advanced camera — like a mirrorless or DSLR camera — Razer also debuted its new Ripsaw X video capture card, which can capture feeds at up to 4K resolution using your dedicated hardware. The company claims that the Ripshaw X does this all with near-zero latency and maximum detail, and all that’s required is a camera with HDMI output. With a plug-and-play connection to your PC, it will work with many desktops and laptops without requiring you to open up your tower. Ripsaw X is said to be compatible with many popular video streaming programs and applications.

Both the Kiyo X and Ripsaw X will be available for purchase starting today, September 30. Razer is selling the Ripsaw X for $139 on its website. If you’re interested in the Razer Virtual Ring Light software for the Kiyo X, you’ll have to wait until next month for it to become available. And if you’re in the market for a new webcam, be sure to check out our picks for the top webcams and the most popular 4K webcams on the market today.

Editors' Recommendations

The best 65-inch TV deals and sales for October 2021

Vizio 65 inch TV

The best Amazon TV deals and sales for October 2021

early echo and fire tv devices prime day deals amazon cube deal

Best desktop monitor deals for October 2021

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Dell is practically handing out the XPS 13 laptop with this deal

Dell XPS 13 on sale at Dell

The first Intel Alder Lake gaming desktop may have just leaked

Lenovo Legion 9000K desktop PC.

Best cheap Apple TV deals for October 2021

Apple TV Review

Best cheap Bose 700 deals and sales for October 2021

Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones

The best Google Chromecast deals for October 2021

Google Chromecast Ultra

Best Buy TV Deals and Sales for October 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

Vizio V Series

Haxson’s bladeless AirFan blasts cool air and music from your headboard

haxson airfan smart fan now on kickstarter hero

Best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for October 2021

marshall tufton speaker review bluetooth road

The best cheap subwoofer deals for October 2021

Best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for October 2021

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones