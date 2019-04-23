Share

Amazon’s current collection of Deal of the Day deals features deep discounts on a wide variety of PC accessories. Whether you’re looking for extra storage, the perfect gaming mouse, or even a new Wi-Fi router, Amazon has your personal computing needs covered with its accessories sale. While Amazon is offering substantial discounts for all of its Deal of the Day products, the deepest discounts can be found among its routers, gaming mice, and external hard drives. With big brands like Razer, Netgear, and Western Digital all throwing deals into the mix, now is a great time to find some solid savings.

Netgear’s R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band WiFi Router

If you’re looking for a new router, your best bet may be Netgear’s R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band WiFi router. Amazon is selling this router for $61 off of the original price. With Amazon’s current discount, interested customers can get this dual core processor router for only $69, nearly half off of its original price of $130. And according to Netgear, this router also offers “extreme Wi-Fi speed – up to 1750 Mbps” and support for “lag-free gaming” and “whole-home mobility.” But you don’t just have to take Netgear’s word for it: The Nighthawk AC1750 also made it to our list of the best wireless routers of 2019. In fact, it was so well received by our staff, that it was named “best router overall.”

Razer’s Lancehead Tournament Edition Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse

For those looking for a new gaming mouse, look no further than Amazon’s current deal for the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Ambidextrous gaming mouse. For only $40, gamers, whether left-handed or right-handed, can make the most of this deal. Razer’s Lancehead Tournament Edition Ambidextrous mouse offers a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, nine programmable buttons, and mouse switches that, according to Razer, can support up to 50 million clicks. And as we noted in a review of an earlier version of the Razer Lancehead mouse, Razer mice aren’t usually known for being cheap, but their high-quality products tend to be worth it. That being said, with Amazon’s deal, getting the Tournament Edition of Razer’s Lancehead mouse for only $40 (instead of the standard price of $80) is kind of a steal.

Western Digital’s My Passport Go Portable SSD

Lastly, if you’re in the market for a new external hard drive, Amazon’s $48 discount on a Western Digital My Passport Go portable solid-state drive (SSD) could be a good option. With Amazon’s deal, interested customers only have to pay $72 for a 500GB SSD that normally goes for $120. This Western Digital portable SSD also features a built-in USB cable, automatic backup software, and a “shock absorbing rubber bumper,” that according to Western Digital, allows the SSD to be “drop-resistant up to 2 meters.”

The above discounts are just few of the deals Amazon has to offer when it comes to its current Deal of the Day specials on PC accessories. Amazon’s limited-time-only sale prices for PC accessories also include deals on memory cards, mousepads, and keyboards.