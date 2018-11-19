Digital Trends
Razer takes up to $500 off of its Blade gaming laptops for Black Friday

Chuong Nguyen
Razer Blade base model compared
Razer is making it more affordable to get into gaming with deals for Black Friday that will take up to 50 percent off of the company’s gaming peripherals or up to $500 off of the price of a laptop. There are plenty of options to choose from for yourself or the gamer in your life, and Razer’s Black Friday promotions will be available through its retail partners, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, and Microsoft.

One of the biggest price drops on Razer’s holiday list is for the company’s 17-inch Razer Blade Pro. As part of the Black Friday sale, Razer is taking $500 off of the Blade Pro, bringing the price down to just $1,799 from $2,299. The laptop ships with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 graphics alongside Intel’s 7th-generation Core i7 processor, a 256GB solid-state drive and 2TB hard drive, and 16GB memory. This starting configuration ships with a 1080p resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other configurations of the Blade Pro will also see discounts for Black Friday, and you can find the laptop at Best Buy, Newegg, or Microsoft.

If you want something a bit more modern, Razer is also offering various configurations of its Blade 15 laptop for sale, with discounts ranging between $100 to $200, depending on the model and the retailer. The 15-inch Blade ushers in a new industrial design language for Razer, bringing more angular aesthetics to the company’s laptops. In addition to sporting 8th-generation Intel processors, the Blade 15 also tops out with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU in a Max-Q design, delivering powerful performance in a thin and portable gaming package. The Blade 15 starts at $1,799 after discounts at Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and Microsoft. Razer is also offering a configuration with a 15.6-inch 1080p display and a 60Hz refresh rate alongside a GTX 1060 GPU and 256GB SSD and 2TB HDD option that starts at $1,699 on Cyber Monday.

If both those options are too big for your mobile PC gaming needs, Razer’s Blade Stealth comes with a more compact footprint, and the laptop will see discounts ranging from $200 to $300 for Black Friday. The Stealth comes with a 13.3-inch QHD+ touchscreen display, 256GB solid-state drive, 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and integrated graphics. Pricing starts at $1,299 after discounts at Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and Microsoft.

In terms of accessories, you can add a BlackWidow Chroma V2 keyboard to your setup for just $85 after a 50-percent discount or a BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 keyboard for just $55 after a 50-percent discount. Razer also has a holiday bundle that includes the Cynosa Chroma Keyboard, Abyssus Essential Mouse, and Goliathus Chroma Mouse Pad for $95 after a 35-percent markdown. Razer’s Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 is also 50 percent off and selling for $50 for Black Friday, while the DeathAdder Elite Mouse is 43 percent off at $40.

