Razer’s best laptops are now up to $700 off, and I’m definitely buying one

What are the deals? Razer’s new discounts apply to all three of its best gaming laptops, meaning the Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 16, and Razer Blade 18.

The deals are all related to Razer’s latest RTX 50-series laptops.

You can score discounts of up to $700 on the Razer Blade 18 with the Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card.

The Razer Blade 18 is also available with the RTX 5080 or the RTX 5070 Ti, both at $500 off.

The Razer Blade 16 is available with GPUs ranging from the RTX 5060 to the RTX 5090, meaning that you can choose between a high-end and a budget-friendly option. All laptops are discounted.

Lastly, the 14-inch Razer Blade offers either the RTX 5060 or the RTX 5070, with discounts up to $400.

Why are they good? Razer Blade laptops rarely get such deep discounts. Seeing these, I’m super tempted to pick one up myself.

Razer laptops are considered high-end. They offer the best gaming performance available in a laptop, but they’re not cheap.

Discounts ranging from $400 to $700 hardly ever happen, especially outside of big shopping events such as Prime Day or Black Friday.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see these laptops at such low prices for at least a few months.

This is a limited-time sale, so it’s important to snap them up while they’re still available.

Recommended Videos

Why do we recommend the Blade? The Razer Blade is widely recognized as one of the best gaming laptops.