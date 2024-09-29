 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This record-breaking drone show was controlled by a single laptop

By

Just a few weeks after Shenzhen set a world record for the most number of drones in a drone show, the Chinese city smashed the record again.

At the start of September, a show there used 7,598 drones to light up the night sky, dazzling crowds with an array of images and animations that helped beat the old record by several thousand.

Recommended Videos

And then, just a few days ago, another show above Shenzhen Bay Park used a total of 10,197 drones, setting two Guinness World Records in the process — one for the most multirotor/drones airborne simultaneously from a single computer (outdoors), and another for the largest aerial image formed by multirotors/drones.

Footage (below) shared on social media showed some of the incredible imagery created by the drones. Their movements was controlled by software on a laptop back on the ground.

The latest drone show was part of celebrations building up to China’s National Day on October 1.

Another view pic.twitter.com/4n2IEnH92O

&mdash; Game of X (@froggyups) September 28, 2024

Advancements in drone technology and the software that controls them have paved the way for an increasing number of tech firms to offer their services for such shows.

Producing zero smoke or other pollutants, the flying machines are seen by a growing number of event organizers as a more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient alternative to fireworks displays. Drones are quieter than fireworks, too, which can make displays more enjoyable for audiences and less disruptive for nearby communities and any wildlife in the area.

On the flip side, there’s always a risk of malfunctioning drones suddenly dropping out of the sky, but if the display is taking place well away from the crowd, such as over water, then those kinds of mishaps are unlikely to cause any harm.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a breath of fresh air on PC
Combat in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

I assumed Dragon Age: The Veilguard would have problems on PC, not only due to the horrendous port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from EA last year, but also because of the fact that it's been in development limbo for several years. But I've put a few hours into the game on PC across some different hardware, and I'm pleasantly surprised. There are a few rough patches, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard is solid on PC.

After tinkering with the game a bit, I'm here to give you the best settings to optimize your performance on PC, as well as some of the key differences you need to know about in the settings menu. This is a massive RPG, and I only had a few days to test it, so performance might dip later in the game. For the first several hours, however, my experience was great.
Best settings for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Read more
Apple’s M4 iMac brings next-gen power to your desktop
People using the Apple iMac with M4 chip.

Apple has brought its M4 chip to the iMac, making it the first Mac to get Apple’s latest silicon chip. The update also brings new colors and a significant performance improvement for the all-in-one desktop computer, and it comes a year after it received the previous-generation M3 chip. As with the previous M1 and M3 iMacs, the M4 model is compatible with Apple Intelligence.

It comes at the beginning of a week of product releases from Apple, with the company previously teasing that it had much more to reveal in the coming days. The updates could see the entire Mac lineup receive some variant of the M4 chip (including more powerful M4 Pro, M4 Max and M4 Ultra editions) over the coming months.

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo laptops have a lot to offer whether you need a laptop for professional use or for more entry level tasks. Lenovo is also a great laptop brand to shop if you want a look at some of today’s best laptop deals. Despite its popularity and place among the best laptop brands, Lenovo laptops almost always see a discount. There are all sorts of Lenovo laptop deals taking place right now, so we’ve made shopping a little easier by rounding up the best Lenovo laptop deals below. You can read onward for all of those details, and if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among what Lenovo has to offer you can check out the current Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $254 $329 23% off

Shopping the best Chromebooks can be a great way to save some money if you only need the bare essentials in a laptop. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has, for the most part, entry-level specs, but it’s able to get the job done when it comes to homework, browsing the web, and even some office work. The 14-inch screen comes in at Full HD resolution so you can do some binge watching with this Chromebook. It’s an all-around great choice for students and professionals who don’t depend on high end software to do their work.

Read more