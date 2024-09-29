Just a few weeks after Shenzhen set a world record for the most number of drones in a drone show, the Chinese city smashed the record again.

At the start of September, a show there used 7,598 drones to light up the night sky, dazzling crowds with an array of images and animations that helped beat the old record by several thousand.

And then, just a few days ago, another show above Shenzhen Bay Park used a total of 10,197 drones, setting two Guinness World Records in the process — one for the most multirotor/drones airborne simultaneously from a single computer (outdoors), and another for the largest aerial image formed by multirotors/drones.

Footage (below) shared on social media showed some of the incredible imagery created by the drones. Their movements was controlled by software on a laptop back on the ground.

The latest drone show was part of celebrations building up to China’s National Day on October 1.

Advancements in drone technology and the software that controls them have paved the way for an increasing number of tech firms to offer their services for such shows.

Producing zero smoke or other pollutants, the flying machines are seen by a growing number of event organizers as a more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient alternative to fireworks displays. Drones are quieter than fireworks, too, which can make displays more enjoyable for audiences and less disruptive for nearby communities and any wildlife in the area.

On the flip side, there’s always a risk of malfunctioning drones suddenly dropping out of the sky, but if the display is taking place well away from the crowd, such as over water, then those kinds of mishaps are unlikely to cause any harm.