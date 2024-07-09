 Skip to main content
Grab a refurbished MacBook Air for just $199 at Walmart today

The restored 11.6-inch MacBook Air with earbuds and wireless mouse, as sold by Walmart.
Walmart

Whether you’re shopping around for student laptop deals, or you’ve been hoping for an awesome MacBook discount to land in your lap, we found an excellent deal on some restored equipment we feel is worth mentioning: As part of this Walmart Deals Sale offer, you’ll be able to take home a restored 11.6-inch MacBook Air with an Intel i5 CPU, along with wireless earbuds and a wireless mouse. You’ll get everything for just $200, and you’ll be all geared up for the school year!

Why you should buy the MacBook Air bundle

The MacBook Air featured in this Walmart offer is an MJVM2LL model, which was released back in 2015. While such a long-ago date may not sound appealing on paper, this is actually restored Apple product. That means the computer was put through a multi-point inspection by Walmart, with repairs and restorations provided on an as-needed basis. In a way, it’s almost like owning a brand-new MacBook Air, as long as you don’t mind an older OS (macOS Yosemite in this case) and CPU. 

Of course, a dual-core Intel i5 is nothing to shake a stick at, and before Apple decided to make their own processors, Intel was the Apple CPU of choice. Delivering max clock speeds of 1.6GHz and supported by 4GB of RAM, you’ll have plenty of power for things like everyday web browsing, word processing, and watching HD videos. This Air model is equipped with a 11.6-inch Retina display that delivers a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel spread. Expect great colors and contrast, as well as impressive brightness levels.

And as mentioned this bundle also comes with a pair of wireless earbuds and a wireless mouse. Ports include two USB-A, two Thunderbolt 2 connections, plus an SDXC card reader. 

We’re going to see a lot of MacBook deals and plenty other Apple deals in the lead-up to back-to-school shopping, so taking advantage of this bundle now could save you from facing the crowds.

