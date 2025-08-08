 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This remarkable ‘robot dog’ will send a shiver down your spine

Unitree’s A2 quadruped robot moves with incredible speed and precision.

By
Unitree Introducing | Unitree A2 Stellar Explorer

Unitree Robotics recently dazzled us with its R1 humanoid robot, and now it’s unveiled something even more astonishing: a super-robust dog-like robot called the A2 Stellar Explorer. 

In a video released by the Chinese company this week, the A2 makes quite an entrance, smashing through a pane of glass as if to say, “If there is ever a robot takeover, I’ll be leading it.”

Suffering zero damage except perhaps for a couple of scratches on its tough metal exterior, the A2, which has autonomous capabilities, is then shown flipping forward across uneven ground before performing a balancing act involving just a single leg.

Related: 
Unitree’s R1 brings smart humanoid robots within reach

This thing can run, too, featuring s a top speed of 11.2 mph (about 18 kph). Not quick enough for you? Then you can stick on a set of wheels to make it go even faster.

Next up, we see someone jumping up and down on the A2, with the robot’s legs able to handle the heavy load with ease. Indeed, the quadruped can comfortably carry a payload of up to 55 pounds (25 kg) while walking and 221 pounds (100 kg) while standing.

You won’t be surprised to learn that climbing up giant concrete steps is a piece of cake for the robot, as well as sprinting down a flight of smaller ones. 

The remarkable machine uses ultra-wide Lidar 3D perception technology to make sense of its surroundings. It also features a front-facing HD camera and advanced computing options to help developers push its autonomous capabilities even further. It also comes with two batteries that are easy to swap out, though there’s no information on run times.

The company has yet to announce cost and availability for the A2 robot, but if it’s anything like the R1, the price tag could be surprisingly reasonable. 

Unitree, which launched in 2016, says the A2 is designed for industrial and civilian tasks, and on its YouTube page says: “Please everyone, be sure to use the robot in a friendly and safe manner.”

But watching it in action, it’s clear that the technology on display makes this robot and others like it plausible candidates for future military deployment. Indeed, the U.S. Army has already tested at least one such design — armed with an AI-enabled gun turret — while China’s PLA has also been trialing its own quadruped robots.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I built my own robot dog, and you can too
Petoi's Bittle X is a programmable robot kit that looks like a futuristic cyber-dog.

Petoi's Bittle X is a programmable robot kit that looks like a futuristic cyberdog. Alan Truly / Digital Trends

I built my own robot dog, and it wasn't difficult. That doesn't mean I'm a robotics engineer or an electronics tinkerer. I took an electronics class in high school, but no oscilloscopes, multimeters, or soldering are required to make this cyberdog.

Read more
This is the only laptop to send your kid to college with
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED front view showing display and keyboard deck.

I've reviewed many of the major laptops released over the past few years, and one of the most common questions I get is about which laptop to buy for a kid going off to college.

You need something portable and light, but not one that compromises quality either. And more than anything, it needs to be fairly affordable, which rules out a lot of the more expensive premium laptops you can buy. There's one Windows laptop, in particular, that hits all these marks -- and it may not be one you've heard of. I'm talking about the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED.
An affordable price

Read more
That moment when I told ChatGPT it needed a history lesson, and it agreed with me
Chat GPT is awfully good at most things, but occasionally it’s just awful
Sam Altman wearing ChatGPT armor

I had an experience this week which forcefully reminded me that ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini were great but not perfect. And to be clear, I have jumped into the AI pool with both feet and am enthusiastic about the long-term prospects. However, I believe that we need to tap the brakes on the irrational exuberance and belief that AI can do everything, everywhere all at once.

The specific project that broke ChatGPT’s back was obscure on the one hand but should not really have been that tough. My daughter is finishing her doctoral dissertation and was trying to generate a map that compared the borders of the Byzantine Empire in the years 379 AD versus 457 AD.

Read more