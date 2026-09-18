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Remember Napster? It’s back and this time it wants to create AI versions of class teachers

The former music-sharing giant is taking a surprisingly strange turn into AI-powered classrooms.

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Napster

Napster, the music-sharing service that once sent the record industry into panic, has returned with a new plan to bring AI into classrooms through digital versions of teachers. According to Wired, Napster has teamed up with Gems Education in Dubai to build AI powered digital versions of teachers, giving students round the clock access to a virtual copy of their instructor.

How Napster went from sharing MP3s to creating AI clones

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Napster

If you remember Napster from 1999, this pivot probably sounds bizarre. The original peer-to-peer service upended how people shared music before a wave of copyright lawsuits forced it to shut down in 2001. The name cycled through several failed reinventions over the years, most recently as a music streaming platform, until Florida-based Infinite Reality bought it for $207 million in 2025 and pushed it toward AI.

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The music service quietly disappeared this year around January. Samuel Huber, who now runs Napster’s Middle East and Africa operations, says the company was always about handing power back to users, and now that fight is about data and artificial intelligence instead of music.

Is Napster trying to replace human teachers?

Napster plans to build digital twins of real teachers, trained directly on their course material, papers, and lessons, so students can ask questions and work through concepts outside class hours. Huber describes it as creating a copy of yourself to scale your own time, while teachers get insight into which topics students are struggling with.

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Napster

The first phase rolls out at the Gems School of Research and Innovation, alongside gamified learning tools and AI-assisted content creation. Huber insists this augments teachers rather than replacing them, comparing it to how word processors help people write faster without eliminating the writer.

Huber also thinks that AI could help educators provide more individual support without replacing real classroom relationships. He says student data will remain within the country and won’t be used to train Napster’s models.

The UAE approved a federal plan in May to shift half its government services to agentic AI within two years, and it’s clear that Napster wants a piece of that transition, backing it with local infrastructure partnerships across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, the plans are still being tested, and Napster maintains that primary teacher and student interaction will continue happening in the real world.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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