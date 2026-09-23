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Remember that brutal human vs robot cage fight? Apparently, there’s an ‘insane’ demand for more

REK planned to focus on robot-versus-robot fights, but the reaction to its human cage match may have changed those plans

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Adult, Male, Man
Frankie LaPenna

That viral human-versus-robot cage fight in San Francisco was built as a publicity stunt, but the promoter behind it says interest in seeing people square up against machines has been “insane.”

REK founder Cix Liv says the company originally expected robot-versus-robot bouts to be the main attraction. Then TikTok influencer Frankie LaPenna stepped into the cage against three different robots, including a six-foot humanoid in a bout billed as Human VS Terminator, and suddenly the human matchup looked like the thing people wanted more of.

What happened inside the cage

LaPenna’s appearance wasn’t a conventional title fight. It was spectacle first, with an internet personality facing machines built to punch and kick back.

World’s FIRST human vs. terminator robot fight.

Is the end near? Or do we still stand a chance? pic.twitter.com/MTnmDOLfq6

— GYAT COIN (@frankie_lapenna) September 20, 2026

LaPenna described the experience as scary, which feels pretty reasonable when the machine standing across from him is six feet tall and being presented as a Terminator.

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That human element gives REK something a robot-versus-robot bout can’t quite replicate. Watching two machines trade blows is one thing. Watching an actual person decide that getting into the cage was somehow a good idea gives the whole thing a very different kind of tension.

How much fighting is the robot doing

The Terminator branding makes the setup sound more autonomous than it actually is.

REK’s fights aren’t autonomous. Human operators control its robots in real time, while the machines handle lower-level functions needed to keep themselves moving and balanced.

Adult, Female, Person
Frankie LaPenna

So the better comparison is Real Steel, which Cix Liv has cited as an inspiration. The robot does the punching and kicking, but there’s still a person behind the scenes telling it what to do.

What happens next

REK hasn’t announced another human-versus-robot event, and there are no confirmed dates or venues yet.

What it does have is a much clearer idea of what grabbed people’s attention. The company went into San Francisco expecting robot-versus-robot fighting to carry the concept. Instead, the human-versus-machine matchup may have given it the format audiences actually want.

If REK puts another event together, the human fight probably won’t feel like the sideshow next time.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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