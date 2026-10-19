 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

What does an AI agent do when it’s left alone with no task? This experiment offers a clue

Researchers gave Claude a virtual island and no specific job. It started playing, experimenting, and learning new tricks.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
claude-stranded-on-virtual-island
Nathan Cloos / Youtube

AI systems usually learn by copying human examples or by chasing a reward through trial and error. MIT researchers wanted to test a new way, so they stranded copies of Claude Opus 4.7, nicknamed Eko, alone on a virtual island for 30 hours.

The setup loosely mimicked Roblox, and the agents weren’t given any instructions on what to do next. Instead of sitting idle, Eko started exploring, inventing goals, and doing activities that looked like “playing”.

What did Claude do on the virtual island?

ai-agents-on-island
MIT CSAIL

According to the research paper, the team placed 13 independent AI agents in a simulated world for 30 hours each. The island had hills, cubes, a rock, and a ring, but no assigned objective or reward. Every hour, the AI’s session and island were reset to their starting conditions, but Eko retained its memory and everything it learned in each session.

Recommended Videos

Eko started exploring the island by stacking blocks, climbing platforms, and inventing its own challenges. One version discovered that throwing a rock hard enough generates additional cubes. It used those blocks to spell its own name, create patterns, and map constellations like Cassiopeia.

It even wrote in its own activity log, “Tonight I built the night sky in stone.” Another version invented its own games, including a version of basketball and an activity resembling the floor is lava. One even canceled its own juggling record after realizing its catches happened too quickly to count, then tried again under stricter rules.

Researchers say this fits four classic markers of play since Eko made up its own rules, repeated activities with small twists, pretended objects were something else, and chased goals just because it wanted to.

Why does this experiment matter?

When researchers later tested Eko on specific tasks, the agents that had spent time playing performed better than fresh copies with no island experience. They also found that deleting pieces of their memory logs hurt their performance.

The research doesn’t establish that artificial intelligence really experiences enjoyment or curiosity. Still, researchers think that exploring freely without a set goal could help future AI systems handle situations nobody planned for, especially as these models move from software into physical robots.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Gemini Notebook now lets you review slides and videos before generating them
Gemini Notebook is moving beyond one-prompt creation with a new workflow that lets you guide AI-generated slides and videos from start to finish.
Gemini Notebook co create feature

If you have used Gemini Notebook, formerly known as NotebookLM, to create slide decks or video overviews, you know the first result isn’t always the one you wanted. Sometimes it focuses on the wrong topic or the structure feels off, and the only fix is to generate it all over again.

Google is fixing this with a new co-create option. It lets you make a few key decisions about your slides or video before Gemini Notebook starts building them.

Read more
Your Googlebook could run real desktop apps sooner than you think
A new GitHub project brings desktop-style creative tools to Android, and Googlebooks could be among the biggest beneficiaries.
Dell XPS Googlebook at Snapdragon Summit

Ask anyone thinking about buying a Googlebook what’s holding them back, and you will likely hear the same answer: apps. Nobody wants to spend $1,000 on a laptop only to use phone apps stretched across a bigger screen. Thankfully, a new project on GitHub suggests this problem might be easier to solve than we thought.

The project comes from a developer named MostafaXS1, who built a tool that turns ArtCraft’s apps into Android packages. If the name rings a bell, ArtCraft is Brandon Thomas’s controversial open-source collection of 13 apps modeled after Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office. Chrome Unboxed took the Android versions for a spin, and the results are impressive.

Read more
The best free VPNs for 2026
The best free VPNs still come with compromises, but a few offer enough privacy and flexibility to be genuinely useful.
Proton VPN UI

A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your internet traffic and routes it through a server run by the VPN provider. Websites see the VPN server’s IP address instead of yours, and you can get around geo-blocks, censorship, and ISP throttling. The best VPN services are paid, but there are still a handful of free options that do the job well. 

Most free VPNs come with a hidden cost, because running servers isn’t cheap and a company that doesn’t charge you has to make its money somewhere else. Many do so by logging your browsing activity and selling it to advertisers, while others flood you with ads and track you across apps. 

Read more