 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s RX 9070 XT was meant to cost $900, says retailer

By
A man showcases the RX 9070 XT PowerColor Red Devil box.
GplayTV

While AMD’s RX 9000 series is still a mystery, we keep getting new information from the most unexpected sources. This time, Gplay, a Bulgarian retailer, revealed the intended pricing for AMD’s best graphics cards. It seems that AMD’s initial plan was to price its new flagship closer to the RTX 5080 than to the RTX 5070.

Gplay filmed a video talking about the upcoming Radeon GPUs, although, as noted by VideoCardz, the company didn’t dive into any of the specifics gamers have been asking for — which isn’t surprising, given that the GPUs aren’t officially available yet. However, we got to see the box for PowerColor’s Red Devil RX 9070 XT Limited Edition, and we got to learn some insider information.

Recommended Videos

The retailer claims that AMD’s initial plan was to launch the RX 9070 XT on January 23, which we’ve already gathered based on B&H preorder dates. The pricing is what caught my eye, because the card was reportedly meant to cost a whopping $900 at launch, with the RX 9070 non-XT being priced at $750.

It’s important to put these prices in the context of other GPUs, both those being released shortly and those already available. AMD provided us with very little information, but it expects the RX 9070 XT to perform at the level of the RX 7900 XT. While that GPU launched at $900, it now costs around $650. Even if the RX 9070 XT turns out to be better than its predecessor (which it should, especially in ray tracing), that’s a pretty steep $250 increase.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Meanwhile, Nvidia will soon launch the RTX 5080. Although leaked benchmarks show that it may not beat the RTX 4090, it’s a safe bet that it’ll beat the RX 9070 XT. That GPU is launching with a $1,000 MSRP, followed by the $750 RTX 5070 Ti and the $550 RTX 5070. To see AMD’s new card on the upper end of that price bracket is a worrying prospect.

Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.
TechPowerUp / Gigabyte

We have to remember that these prices aren’t official, and even if AMD indeed planned to slap a $900 price tag on its new flagship, we’ll likely never hear an official confirmation from AMD itself — unless the card does end up launching at that price, which I highly doubt. Another pricing leak from early January said the cards would be priced competitively, ranging from $480 to $550. That’s a huge gap.

Gplay joins a growing list of retailers with the RX 9070 XT ready to sell. However, AMD seems to have pulled back on the rumored January 23 release date, and, as David McAfee revealed, now plans to launch the RX 9000 series in March, which might set up the RX 9070 XT for an uphill climb against Nvidia.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Preorders for AMD’s RX 9000 series may open this month
Various AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.

Some much-needed good news just popped up in relation to AMD's best graphics cards, the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. As spotted by momomo_us on X (formerly Twitter), the cards have been listed on the B&H website, and although you can't buy them right now, there's a preorder date for later this month. With the RTX 50-series set to launch on January 30, can AMD still beat Nvidia to the punch?

During AMD's CES 2025 keynote, the RDNA 4 lineup was largely a no-show, with nothing but a promise that we'd find out more soon. We weren't given the specs, much less a firm release date. While we still don't know when the RX 9000 series will truly arrive, at least we now know when the preorders are likely to start.  Keep in mind that none of this is official information from AMD, so everything could still change.

Read more
AMD may have underestimated the RX 9070
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.

AMD's upcoming RX 9000 series is still largely a mystery, but the cards are already out there -- and AMD was actually demoing the RX 9070 during CES 2025. We may not know any specs of the card at this point, but thanks to an early benchmark, we know that it does a surprisingly good job in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Can it really compete against some of Nvidia's best graphics cards?

The RX 9070 was available for brief testing at the AMD booth, paired with the mighty impressive Ryzen 9 9950X3D. IGN spotted it and gave it a test run in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which has a built-in benchmarking tool. Mind you, this is the non-XT model, meaning that it's not the flagship card -- but it's unclear just how much worse it'll be than the XT variant.

Read more
Don’t worry — AMD’s RX 9070 XT is set to launch in a matter of ‘weeks’
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.

AMD barely touched on its new RDNA 4 graphics cards during its CES 2025 keynote, not even showing the new GPUs during its presentation. Instead, details about the new graphics cards have largely been shared by AMD's board partners. It's a strange move, and one that left some Team Red fans worried about the new cards.

But don't worry. The RX 9070 XT is coming soon.

Read more