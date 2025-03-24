 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Driver issues with Nvidia GPUs? No, it’s not just you

By
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

While Nvidia’s focus has shifted to some of its best graphics cards from the RTX 50-series, its older GPUs seem to be running into some driver issues. Many users are turning to Reddit to report problems such as crashes, black screens, blue screens of death (BSODs), and issues launching certain games. These problems only seem to affect the latest drivers.

Scotty1992 on Reddit made a massive thread compiling various recent complaints related to Nvidia’s Game Ready driver, which mostly seems to include various versions of the 572.xx driver. The RTX 40-series appears to be the one most affected, with people reporting problems on cards such as the RTX 4090 or the RTX 4080.

Recommended Videos

Everything appeared to work well until Nvidia launched the RTX 50-series, with new drivers optimized for the RTX 5090, the RTX 5080, and the RTX 5070 Ti. Since then, users have been reporting problems on Nvidia’s older cards — although the comment section of Scotty1992’s post is flooded with feedback from people with RTX 50-series cards who also have these problems.

The RTX 4080 Super graphics card sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Most common complaints are centered around PC crashes, with Scotty1992 reporting that Cyberpunk 2077 will crash the entire PC. This has only started happening with the 572.xx driver, and rolling back to 566.xx fixes the issue — but that shouldn’t be the only thing gamers can do to get their GPUs to work.

“Happens on my 50 series (5080) as well. I have two monitors and anytime the system goes idle I have to either reboot the system or unplug and replug the video cable to the monitor,” said one unlucky user. Another one replied: “Happens on my 3080 recently as well. No issues like this in the 3 years before.”

While Nvidia’s RTX 50-series launch has been far from smooth, with limited availability, missing ROPs, and sky-high prices, the previous generations have been largely unaffected … up until recently. Personally, I own an RTX 4080 and have had no complaints, so not everyone is affected — but if you’ve got an RTX GPU, waiting to update your drivers seems like a smart move right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD takes lead over Nvidia, but how long will it last?
An Asus RX 9070 XT TUF GPU.

While both AMD and Nvidia make some of the best graphics cards, pitting the two against each other usually reveals that Nvidia dominates the GPU market with an over 80% share. However, a new survey revealed that, at least in the recent weeks, many gamers preferred to go with AMD when buying a GPU. But how long will this surprising lead even last?

https://x.com/3DCenter_org/status/1899732939686256846

Read more
AMD’s RX 9070 XT beats Nvidia’s $1,000+ GPU, but there’s a catch
Fans on the RTX 5080.

AMD's RX 9070 XT hit the shelves last week, and the response has been largely positive. The GPU was expected to perform on around the same level as Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti, making it capable of beating some of the best graphics cards. However, a known overclocker just managed to push the GPU to new heights, helping it beat Nvidia's $1,000+ RTX 5080.

Der8auer took the RX 9070 XT out for an extensive spin and achieved interesting results. Prior to launch, many thought the RX 9070 XT would rival the RTX 5070 at best, but now, we've seen it beating not just the RTX 5070 Ti but also the RTX 5080 in today's test. The catch? Not only did Der8auer use a premium card, but the GPU was also overclocked and undervolted.

Read more
Nvidia’s upcoming budget GPUs could be underwhelming for gamers
The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Solo mini-ITX GPU

Nvidia has yet to confirm the existence of entry-level GPUs in its latest RTX 50 series. However, recent leaks have revealed the anticipated specifications of the upcoming RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti. These GPUs are expected to be officially announced soon, as reports from last week indicated that Nvidia plans to unveil additional RTX 50 series models within the next 10 days.

As for the leaked specifications, @kopite7kimi, a fairly accurate leaker, has shared important information about the upcoming GPUs. As per his posts on X, Nvidia's RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti will utilize the GB206-300 GPU die, while the RTX 5050 will be built around the GB207-300 chip. The RTX 5060 Ti, positioned as the more powerful of the two 60-class cards, is expected to feature 4,608 CUDA cores—just a modest 5.7% increase over its predecessor, the RTX 4060 Ti.

Read more