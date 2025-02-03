 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia’s RTX 5090 isn’t melting power cables, but it sure looks that way

By
Damaged 12VHPWR cables due to improper seating
PCM

Hong Kong-based tech outlet PCM raised alarms after testing Nvidia’s RTX 5090D and RTX 5080, where it encountered two melted 16-pin power cables and a failed 1,200W power supply unit (PSU). With GPU power demands already a hot topic, fingers were quickly pointed at Nvidia’s newest graphics cards. However, a deeper investigation revealed that an old RTX 4090 Founders Edition (FE) was actually responsible for the meltdown.

Social media posts by PCM, spotted by UNIKO’s Hardware, suggest that its testing likely involved an RTX 4090 Founders Edition (FE) before evaluating the RTX 50-series GPUs. While Nvidia has already updated the RTX 4090 FE’s power connector to the newer and safer 12V-2×6 standard, it’s possible that the unit still had the original, more failure-prone 12VHPWR connector.

Recommended Videos

During testing, both RTX 50 GPUs were pushed to full load when the reviewer noticed system instability, initially suspecting an SSD failure. However, upon closer inspection, they discovered signs of melting on the 16-pin GPU power cable, leading to early speculation that the RTX 50-series might still be vulnerable to power connector issues.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

pcm adds more detail in the latest fb post:
after extensively testing RTX 5090 D, 5080, 4090, the system have some unstable symptoms and discovered both end of the 12VHPWR cable melted, we check back the pins on the cards and discover a clear burn mark on 4090 FE. 5090 D and 5080…

&mdash; UNIKO&#39;s Hardware 🌏 (@unikoshardware) February 3, 2025

Further investigation revealed burn marks on the RTX 4090 FE, while the RTX 50 GPUs showed no damage. This strongly suggested that the RTX 4090 FE was responsible for the melted cable, not the newer RTX 50-series cards.

Ever since the introduction of the RTX 4090, several reports have documented 12VHPWR connectors melting due to improper seating. If the connector isn’t fully plugged in, it can generate excessive heat, potentially leading to damage. Nvidia even acknowledged this risk, advising users to ensure a firm and complete connection.

Nvidia’s latest RTX 50-series GPUs actually use a revised 12V-2×6 power connector, designed to prevent power delivery unless properly seated. Recently during the Nvidia RTX AI Day 2025 event in South Korea, company representatives assured that the issues with the connector have been resolved in the RTX 50-series. This upgraded design of the connector is intended to reduce the risk of overheating that plagued the RTX 4090.

To further address concerns, GPU manufacturers are introducing additional safety measures. Zotac has added a safety light feature for its new RTX 50-series GPUs, which gives an indicator if the connector is not fully seated. MSI on the other hand is offering 16-pin cables with visible yellow indicators with its GPUs and PSUs to help users confirm a secure connection.

The bottom line is, if you’ve got an RTX 4090, double-check your power connection as this incident shows improper cabling can still lead to disaster—even long after installation. Thankfully, Nvidia’s RTX 50-series appears to be better protected against such issues.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Nvidia’s RTX 5090 may not be such a power-hungry beast after all
The RTX 4090 graphics card on a table alongside a set of cables held in hand.

The RTX 5090 will undoubtedly claim its spot atop the rankings of the best graphics cards when it's here, but that kind of power comes with a lot of ... well, power -- or more specifically, a high power draw. To that end, we've heard a lot of speculation about the RTX 5090 potentially decimating your power supply and needing over 600 watts of power. However, Segotep, a China-based PSU manufacturer, weighed in on the matter, and it seems that enthusiasts can hold off on buying a new monstrous PSU for a while yet.

It all started with claims that the RTX 5090 may feature not one, but two 16-pin power connectors. We've already seen some high-end PSUs sporting dual 12V-2x6 power connectors (made by manufacturers such as MSI), which could potentially power a GPU that draws far more than 600 watts.

Read more
Nvidia could flip the script on the RTX 5090
The Hyte Y40 PC case sitting on a table.

We already know Nvidia is working on its RTX 50-series graphics cards, code-named Blackwell, but the rollout may not go as expected.

According to well-known hardware leaker kopite7kimi, Nvidia plans to launch the RTX 5080 before it launches the RTX 5090. That may not sound like a big deal, but it's a change of pace compared to what we saw in the last generation.

Read more
CableMod’s adapters damaged up to $74K worth of Nvidia GPUs
Melted 12VHPWR connector made by CableMod for the RTX 4090.

CableMod's adapters were meant to fix the problem of melting connectors on Nvidia's top GPU, the RTX 4090, but it appears that things didn't go as planned. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has posted a notice that the CableMod 12VHPWR angled adapters are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards. More than 25,300 adapters are to be returned, and the affected customers are eligible for a full refund.

The connectors on the RTX 4090 have been melting ever since the GPU hit the shelves in late 2022, and so far, the only fix seems to lie in careful installation and picking the right PC case that can accommodate this monstrous card. CableMod's angled adapters showed a lot of promise, at least initially. Seeing as bending the cable can contribute to the overheating, an angled adapter should have been just the fix -- but unfortunately, the melting continued, even with the use of CableMod's solution.

Read more