Nvidia’s RTX 5090 isn’t melting power cables, but it sure looks that way

Hong Kong-based tech outlet PCM raised alarms after testing Nvidia’s RTX 5090D and RTX 5080, where it encountered two melted 16-pin power cables and a failed 1,200W power supply unit (PSU). With GPU power demands already a hot topic, fingers were quickly pointed at Nvidia’s newest graphics cards. However, a deeper investigation revealed that an old RTX 4090 Founders Edition (FE) was actually responsible for the meltdown.

Social media posts by PCM, spotted by UNIKO’s Hardware, suggest that its testing likely involved an RTX 4090 Founders Edition (FE) before evaluating the RTX 50-series GPUs. While Nvidia has already updated the RTX 4090 FE’s power connector to the newer and safer 12V-2×6 standard, it’s possible that the unit still had the original, more failure-prone 12VHPWR connector.

During testing, both RTX 50 GPUs were pushed to full load when the reviewer noticed system instability, initially suspecting an SSD failure. However, upon closer inspection, they discovered signs of melting on the 16-pin GPU power cable, leading to early speculation that the RTX 50-series might still be vulnerable to power connector issues.

after extensively testing RTX 5090 D, 5080, 4090, the system have some unstable symptoms and discovered both end of the 12VHPWR cable melted, we check back the pins on the cards and discover a clear burn mark on 4090 FE. 5090 D and 5080… — UNIKO's Hardware 🌏 (@unikoshardware) February 3, 2025

Further investigation revealed burn marks on the RTX 4090 FE, while the RTX 50 GPUs showed no damage. This strongly suggested that the RTX 4090 FE was responsible for the melted cable, not the newer RTX 50-series cards.

Ever since the introduction of the RTX 4090, several reports have documented 12VHPWR connectors melting due to improper seating. If the connector isn’t fully plugged in, it can generate excessive heat, potentially leading to damage. Nvidia even acknowledged this risk, advising users to ensure a firm and complete connection.

Nvidia’s latest RTX 50-series GPUs actually use a revised 12V-2×6 power connector, designed to prevent power delivery unless properly seated. Recently during the Nvidia RTX AI Day 2025 event in South Korea, company representatives assured that the issues with the connector have been resolved in the RTX 50-series. This upgraded design of the connector is intended to reduce the risk of overheating that plagued the RTX 4090.

To further address concerns, GPU manufacturers are introducing additional safety measures. Zotac has added a safety light feature for its new RTX 50-series GPUs, which gives an indicator if the connector is not fully seated. MSI on the other hand is offering 16-pin cables with visible yellow indicators with its GPUs and PSUs to help users confirm a secure connection.

The bottom line is, if you’ve got an RTX 4090, double-check your power connection as this incident shows improper cabling can still lead to disaster—even long after installation. Thankfully, Nvidia’s RTX 50-series appears to be better protected against such issues.