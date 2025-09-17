RTX 50 Super: Everything we know about Nvidia’s upcoming GPU refresh

Nvidia’s list of the best graphics cards might soon expand to include a few more, if various reports are to be believed. We’re now on the lookout for the refresh to the RTX 50-series GPUs, most likely dubbed the RTX 50 Super.

These graphics cards are said to serve up previous upgrades over their current counterparts. The main thing seems to be more VRAM, which is something all gamers need right now. Here’s everything you need to know about the rumored RTX 50 Super GPU refresh.

Nvidia RTX 50 Super: Pricing and release date

Nvidia’s RTX 50 Super isn’t available yet. In fact, Nvidia itself hasn’t even confirmed its existence, so everything below is speculation. However, it’s not a wild assumption to say that they’ll appear on store shelves eventually. It wouldn’t be the first such release.

Nvidia’s RTX 40 Super refresh was wildly popular, introducing great GPUs like the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4070 Super. It makes sense that Nvidia would follow up on that success in this generation, too. But the question is: when?

Initial reports pinned the release date of the RTX 50 Super around the end of 2025, in time for the holiday season. However, most leakers now believe that the GPUs will be announced at CES 2026, with availability to follow in the first quarter of the year.

The price of the RTX 50 Super GPU refresh is anyone’s guess right now. In the previous generation, Nvidia made the Super lineup actually offer better value for the money than the initial launch. I’m hoping for the RTX 5080 Super to stay around the $999 mark, but I know that $1,200 is not out of the question. Lower down the stack, we might see some small price increases, but it’s too early to tell right now.

The one reputable leak we have on this comes from YouTuber Red Gaming Tech. Paul revealed that Nvidia would be keeping the same pricing on the Super cards, which would be fantastic news for us all.

Nvidia RTX 50 Super: GPUs

Although unconfirmed, most rumors reveal that we’ll see the following GPUs: Nvidia RTX 5080 Super, RTX 5070 Ti Super, and RTX 5070 Super. This would be in line with the previous generation.

Other possibilities include the RTX 5090 Super, sometimes referred to as the Titan GPU. While not impossible, such a GPU doesn’t seem terribly likely right now, although Nvidia does have a little bit of wiggle room for upgrades on the RTX 5090.

The RTX 5060 Ti Super also seems like an unlikely possibility. Those lower-end cards haven’t gotten a refresh in the previous generation, although it has happened before, so I’m not fully ruling it out.

Nvidia RTX 50 Super: Specs

The one thing that echoes through every leak related to the RTX 50 Super is the possibility of VRAM upgrades across all three cards. These improvements might push the rumored RTX 5080 Super up to a whopping 24GB VRAM, putting it on par with the last-gen RTX 4090.

Several reports, mainly one from frequent leaker and YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, indicate that we might see the following VRAM specs in the three RTX 50 Super cards:

RTX 5070 Super: Up to 18GB of GDDR7 memory (vs. 12GB on the base version of the card)

RTX 5070 Ti Super: Up to 24GB of GDDR7 memory (vs. 16GB on the base version)

RTX 5080 Super: Up to 24GB of GDDR7 memory (vs. 16GB on the base version)

Those VRAM gains would be huge for all gamers, but we’re most likely not getting other improvements. The GPUs are likely to use the same die for each, and as such, core count increases might be minimal.

We’ve also seen rumors about potential power targets for these cards, with the RTX 5070 Super reportedly sporting a TGP of 275 watts (via Tom’s Guide), the RTX 5070 Ti Super — 350 watts, and the RTX 5080 Super a whopping 415 watts.

Nvidia RTX 50 Super: Performance

Reports so far suggest incremental performance gains over base models for the RTX 50 Super. This checks out — if we’re not getting any major increase in CUDA cores (which it seems like we won’t, but again, it’s too early to tell), we might not get a big uplift in pure rasterization.

However, the increase in VRAM should deliver substantial gains in memory-bound scenarios. It’ll make the RTX 5070 Super more future-proof, and the two higher-end cards will enjoy even more VRAM to help them battle modern AAA titles. We might also see an increase in memory speed, with Nvidia potentially using 30Gbps modules for these cards. Overall, I expect to see a major boost in some titles, and not much of a difference in others — it all comes down to VRAM requirements.

More power headroom could also open the door for higher clock speeds. Those are likely to be modest increases, so they may not translate to a whole lot of performance.

Nvidia RTX 50 Super: FAQs

What’s the release date of the Nvidia RTX 50 Super graphics cards?

The release date is still unknown, but reports say that Nvidia will announce the RTX 50 Super at CES 2026 in January. This would be followed by store availability during the first quarter of the year.

Are RTX 50 Super cards confirmed by Nvidia?

No, Nvidia has yet to confirm the graphics cards. Various reports point to a potential announcement at CES 2026.