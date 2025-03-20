 Skip to main content
Nvidia might once again delay the GPU gamers want most

By
Two RTX 4060 graphics cards stacked on top of each other.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If a GPU is yet to be announced, can we consider it to be delayed? Maybe, maybe not, but if you trust leakers, Nvidia’s upcoming best graphics cards for gamers on a budget are seemingly stuck in limbo. The RTX 5060 and the RTX 5060 Ti are said to be delayed once again, and gamers might have to wait for quite a long time to get their hands on one of the new RTX 50-series GPUs.

This grim update comes from Board Channels, which is a website frequented by people who claim to be affiliated with Nvidia’s add-in board (AIB) partners. According to the report, the RTX 5060 Ti (in both its iterations, meaning the 8GB and the 16GB models) will now launch in mid-April, followed by the RTX 5060 in mid-May. Nvidia is said to have notified its AIBs about these delays.

Nvidia is still yet to announce the RTX 5060 lineup, so as far as we’re concerned, all of this is speculation. Historically, these xx60 cards always end up topping the Steam Hardware Survey charts, which makes it clear that the new versions have a chance at success, too — but further delays leave people to look for alternatives.

RTX 4060 Ti sitting next to the RTX 4070.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Initial leaks pinned the launch of the RTX 5060 around March. That ship has most likely sailed, but to have to wait a month and a half for the RTX 5060 would be a disappointment for many. In addition, it gives AMD a window to strike back with the RX 9060, which still doesn’t have a release date or confirmed specs.

As far as specs go, the RTX 5060 has been the topic of some contention among leakers. Some claim it might have 12GB of VRAM, which would be amazing, but doesn’t feel all too likely. The RTX 5060 Ti is probably arriving in two variants: 16GB and 8GB, much like its predecessors. The rest of the specs show a modest increase over the last-gen counterparts, setting us up for a small generational leap.

