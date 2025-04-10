Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti appears in leaked benchmark, and the results are optimistic

If the leaks are to be believed, Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti is mere days away from launching, set to rival some of the best graphics cards. Today’s leaked benchmarks serve as proof that the GPU might indeed be on the imminent horizon, because it showed up in two tests. Both results make me feel a little more optimistic about the RTX 5060 Ti.

VideoCardz spotted Geekbench scores of the RTX 5060 Ti, and while these are synthetic benchmarks that don’t say much about the card’s ability to handle AAA games, they give us some insight into its specs and overall capability.

The benefit of Geekbench is that it has an open database, so it’s a good source of benchmarks before the reviews start rolling in. This time, the GPU in question is named as the RTX 5060 Ti, and it comes with 16GB of VRAM. The benchmarking tool also reveals that the card sports 36 compute units (CUs), which translates to 4,608 CUDA cores. That’s 256 more cores than the RTX 4060 Ti, which is a subtle change.

As far as scores go, it’s really looking better than I expected. The RTX 5060 Ti scored 146,234 points in the OpenCL benchmark and 140,147 points in the Vulkan benchmark. VideoCardz matched up the scores against AMD’s RX 9070 XT, and the OpenCL score was 5% higher, but the Vulkan score was 16% lower.

More importantly, the RTX 5060 Ti proved to be around 13-14% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti. This is a bigger uplift than what we’ve seen going from the RTX 3060 Ti to the RTX 4060 Ti, so that’s good news.

In a comparison between the RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 5060 Ti, the biggest benefit will definitely be the increase in bandwidth; the small CUDA core uplift won’t make as much of a difference. Although both cards are said to share the same 128-bit bus (which isn’t a lot for a 16GB card), the 5060 Ti will benefit from having GDDR7 memory modules, and that’ll give it a much-needed performance boost.

The RTX 5060 Ti is said to be cheaper than expected, with the 16GB version rumored to be priced at $429. Nvidia is reportedly announcing the card on April 15, so it won’t be long before we get to see it in action.