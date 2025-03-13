 Skip to main content
Nvidia’s RTX 5060 might bring the VRAM upgrade gamers need

By
Two RTX 4060 graphics cards stacked on top of each other.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia is soon set to expand the list of its best graphics cards, and the first price leaks are already here. Although the company is still yet to announce the RTX 5060 Ti and the RTX 5060, someone spotted those cards listed for sale at a Chinese retailer. Their prices are staggering, but there’s one spec update that I really hope turns out to be true.

Before we dive in, obligatory disclaimer: All of the following is just a rumor right now. Someone sent an anonymous tip to VideoCardz with a screenshot from said retailer, but we haven’t been able to verify this ourselves, so keep that in mind.

Now that you’ve got your healthy helping of salt, here’s what we know. The retailer listed two cards: The RTX 5060 at 3,799 RMB (Chinese yuan) and the RTX 5060 Ti at 4,299 RMB. Based on current conversion rates, this means $524 for the RTX 5060 and $593 for the RTX 5060 Ti. The latter nearly reaches the MSRP for AMD’s recent RX 9070 XT, but the RTX 5060 Ti will almost certainly perform at a lower level than the AMD card.

When I saw these prices, I admit I started to panic a little bit, but the screenshot also includes some RTX 5070 GPUs, and their pricing cheered me right up — they’re crazy expensive, too. The cheapest costs 4,799 RMB, or $663 USD; the most expensive one is priced at a whopping 5,790 RMB, which means $800.

RTX 5060 price leak.
VideoCardz

This means that, even if these price tags are real (and I’m really not sure they are), these are likely partner cards being listed at inflated prices. Not ideal for launch day, but still, this can’t be Nvidia’s MSRP for the card — there’s no way the company would charge over $500 for an RTX 5060.

Pricing aside, there’s one interesting tidbit that caught my eye. The RTX 5060 was listed with 12GB of memory instead of the expected 8GB. That’d be a massive upgrade that would set it up for success, as the limited amount of memory is slowly becoming a problem when the GPU is faced with AAA titles.

This is technically possible, too. Nvidia might equip the card with 3GB VRAM modules, much the way it did with the RTX 5080, which would make the RTX 5060 a better fit for future-proofing. I’m not betting on this leak being true, but if it is, I’ll definitely be happy about the VRAM boost.

