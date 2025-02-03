Nvidia’s RTX 5090 may not be back for up to 4 months

Two of Nvidia’s best graphics cards finally hit the market last week, but it was really more of a brief appearance. The RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 are sold out pretty much everywhere, and if you’re waiting for a chance to buy one, don’t hold your breath. According to Overclockers, a UK retailer, the new Nvidia flagship may not be back in stock for up to 16 weeks.

Overclockers, one of the biggest PC hardware stores in the UK, posted a stock update for the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080. According to the retailer, both cards are sold out, and the store is also not accepting preorders anymore. The demand was so high that some people are in a preorder queue; those customers can either wait it out or cancel and get a refund.

“We have no plans to take pre-orders for any 50 Series cards until we have greater clarity on availability and have fulfilled the pre-orders we have taken,” says Overclockers UK.

The worst part of it all is the estimated time for the RTX 50-series to be restocked. Overclockers estimates that the RTX 5090 should come back within three to 16 weeks, and the RTX 5080 — two to six weeks. On the lower end of that scale, it’s not so bad for either card. But, in the worst-case scenario, people who want to buy Nvidia’s new halo card may have to wait until the end of May. Considering the card launched in January, that’s a pretty long delay.

It’s hard to say how long it’ll take for U.S. retailers to get more RTX 5090s. The cards are all but gone from Amazon, Newegg, and other retailers. Newegg says that it’ll “replenish stocks as soon as possible,” which could mean just about anything. The only place to get an RTX 5090 right now appears to be eBay, but that place is flooded with scams where people are selling .jpg files of the RTX 5090 for $2,000. If you want the actual GPU, you might have to pay up to $7,000. Meanwhile, the RTX 50-series launch in Japan resulted in chaos, including a broken kindergarten sign.

Rumors about the limited availability of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series spread far and wide prior to the launch, but still, the harsh reality of high demand and low stock is only just starting to hit.

The GPUs are sold out at all the major retailers, leaving many to wonder where to buy an RTX 5090 or an RTX 5080 today. The answer to that question is pretty much nowhere, unless you’re willing to spend $2,600 on the one RTX 5080 that’s currently available on Amazon, but you really shouldn’t. At this point, all we can do is wait.