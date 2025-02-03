 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia’s RTX 5090 may not be back for up to 4 months

By
The RTX 5090 sitting on top of the RTX 4080.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Two of Nvidia’s best graphics cards finally hit the market last week, but it was really more of a brief appearance. The RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 are sold out pretty much everywhere, and if you’re waiting for a chance to buy one, don’t hold your breath. According to Overclockers, a UK retailer, the new Nvidia flagship may not be back in stock for up to 16 weeks.

Overclockers, one of the biggest PC hardware stores in the UK, posted a stock update for the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080. According to the retailer, both cards are sold out, and the store is also not accepting preorders anymore. The demand was so high that some people are in a preorder queue; those customers can either wait it out or cancel and get a refund.

Recommended Videos

“We have no plans to take pre-orders for any 50 Series cards until we have greater clarity on availability and have fulfilled the pre-orders we have taken,” says Overclockers UK.

The RTX 5080 sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The worst part of it all is the estimated time for the RTX 50-series to be restocked. Overclockers estimates that the RTX 5090 should come back within three to 16 weeks, and the RTX 5080 — two to six weeks. On the lower end of that scale, it’s not so bad for either card. But, in the worst-case scenario, people who want to buy Nvidia’s new halo card may have to wait until the end of May. Considering the card launched in January, that’s a pretty long delay.

It’s hard to say how long it’ll take for U.S. retailers to get more RTX 5090s. The cards are all but gone from Amazon, Newegg, and other retailers. Newegg says that it’ll “replenish stocks as soon as possible,” which could mean just about anything. The only place to get an RTX 5090 right now appears to be eBay, but that place is flooded with scams where people are selling .jpg files of the RTX 5090 for $2,000. If you want the actual GPU, you might have to pay up to $7,000. Meanwhile, the RTX 50-series launch in Japan resulted in chaos, including a broken kindergarten sign.

RTX 5090 listings on Newegg.
Newegg

Rumors about the limited availability of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series spread far and wide prior to the launch, but still, the harsh reality of high demand and low stock is only just starting to hit.

The GPUs are sold out at all the major retailers, leaving many to wonder where to buy an RTX 5090 or an RTX 5080 today. The answer to that question is pretty much nowhere, unless you’re willing to spend $2,600 on the one RTX 5080 that’s currently available on Amazon, but you really shouldn’t. At this point, all we can do is wait.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Leaked RTX 5080 benchmark: it’s slower than the RTX 4090
Nvidia RTX 5080 render

A set of newly leaked benchmarks has revealed the performance capabilities of Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5080 GPU. Scheduled to launch alongside the RTX 5090 on January 30, the GPU was spotted on the Geekbench browser under OpenCL and Vulkan benchmark tests -- and based on the performance, it might not make it among the best graphics cards.

First spotted by Benchleaks, the benchmark data seems to have been inadvertently made public by a reviewer. According to the listing, the RTX 5080 tested was an MSI-branded unit with the model number MS-7E62. The GPU was paired with AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU—currently regarded as the most powerful processor for gaming—an MSI MPG 850 Edge TI Wi-Fi motherboard, and 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory.

Read more
The RTX 5090 is available early — if you’re willing to spend $4,000
RTX 5090.

It's a brand new generation of Nvidia's best graphics cards, but it still feels like déjà vu. The RTX 5090 comes with a recommended list price (MSRP) of $2,000 and it's set to hit the market on January 30, but some scalpers are already selling the card on eBay. We're no strangers to scalper prices, what with the GPU shortage we've all witnessed during the RTX 30-series, but the RTX 5090 is truly hitting new heights here, with some models priced at a whopping $7,000.

As spotted by VideoCardz, some people have already gotten their hands on the RTX 5090, and they took to eBay to sell those cards at a premium. Many sellers don't actually have inventory right now, which is not surprising, given that the card isn't available yet; only reviewers got their GPUs early. Some listings say that the cards won't ship until February 5, which is a week after the release date, at which point it makes little sense to already buy an RTX 5090 at such a huge markup.

Read more
Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs: performance, specs, prices, availability
The RTX 5090 sitting next to the RTX 4090.

Nvidia has announced its new line of GPUs, the RTX 50-series -- and the first two are almost here, ready to rival the best graphics cards. We were already able to get our hands on the RTX 5090, which is why we now have a better idea of what these cards are capable of.

While we're still waiting for the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070, we know that Nvidia is promising some huge leaps in performance, thanks to the new AI powers of DLSS 4. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 50-series.
RTX 50-series: pricing and release date

Read more