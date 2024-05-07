 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia could flip the script on the RTX 5090

By
The Hyte Y40 PC case sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

We already know Nvidia is working on its RTX 50-series graphics cards, code-named Blackwell, but the rollout may not go as expected.

According to well-known hardware leaker kopite7kimi, Nvidia plans to launch the RTX 5080 before it launches the RTX 5090. That may not sound like a big deal, but it’s a change of pace compared to what we saw in the last generation.

Recommended Videos

Nvidia launched the RTX 4090 first, cementing the $1,600 CPU as the flagship card of the range. For many, it was a sign of Nvidia pushing into a more premium tier of gaming GPUs by asking PC gamers to spend above $1,000 if they wanted the latest and great. Notably, Nvidia always launched its 80-class part first prior to this generation, opting to release a more powerful version shortly after.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

It&#39;s not ture. RTX 5080 should be released first.

&mdash; kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 7, 2024

In responding to a rumor, kopite7kimi says Nvidia is returning to form. Current speculation suggests that Nvidia will release the first graphics cards in the RTX 50-series in the fall of this year. The rest of the range will follow suit in 2025. That lines up with Nvidia’s traditional release cadence, with the company introducing new generations every two years around the fall.

Although kopite7kimi is generally a reliable source for hardware leaks, this is still a rumor for now. The leaker also didn’t clarify if we’ll see multiple GPUs this year. They just say the RTX 5080 should release first. That could mean we’ll see both the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 this year, which is what some earlier rumors claimed.

Initial speculation suggested we wouldn’t see RTX 50-series GPUs until next year, but Nvidia has been moving at a rapid pace. In March of this year, the company introduced its first Blackwell GPU to data centers, and the RTX 50-series should use the same architecture. This GPU, the B200, is built on chipmaker TSMC’s 4NP node and packs 208 billion transistors.

Elsewhere, the rumor mill says that RTX 50-series GPUs will incorporate GDDR7 memory, and that the RTX 5090 could sport upwards of 24,576 CUDA cores. A more recent rumor says that Nvidia is increasing memory capacity for some RTX 50-series GPUs, too, which was a major criticism of cards like the RTX 4060 Ti in the current generation.

For now, all we can do is wait until Nvidia has more to share. Although it’s possible we could see more of the RTX 50-series at Computex next month, we’ll likely have to wait until the second half of the year to learn more. Nvidia typically launches new generations at its fall GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event, which usually takes place between September and October.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Don’t buy a cheap GPU in 2024
AMD RX 7600 on a pink background.

I wouldn't spend less than $500 on a new graphics card in 2024. I understand that budget is out of the question for many PC gamers, and I'm not advocating for higher GPU prices going forward. But with the games available today, it just doesn't make sense to settle for a budget GPU that will struggle the moment you take it out of the box.

We got a taste of the problem last year with games like The Last of Us Part One, Resident Evil 4, and Hogwarts Legacy, and the issue is cropping back up again with Horizon Forbidden West. I'm talking about VRAM in modern GPUs. At this point, you're much better off saving up for a more expensive GPU, waiting until the next generation arrives, or digging deep on last-gen options.
Why are you buying a new GPU?
If you pay attention to PC hardware reviews -- particularly the YouTube megamind of reviewers -- you probably already have a sour taste in your mouth for 8GB graphics cards. I get it. I don't agree that 8GB GPUs are completely obsolete, however.

Read more
5 GPUs you should buy instead of the RTX 4070
RTX 4070 logo on a graphics card.

Nvidia's RTX 4070 is one of the best graphics cards you can buy, make no mistake about that. Some recent price drops, combined with excellent 1440p performance and features like DLSS 3.5, make it the go-to GPU for a high-end gaming experience in 2024. There are several other GPUs to keep in mind around this price, however.

The market around for graphics cards that cost $500 to $600 is hotly contested among AMD and Nvidia, and there are some other excellent options to keep in mind when shopping for a new GPU. Here are five GPUs to consider if you're in the market for the RTX 4070.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

Read more
Nvidia is bringing ray tracing and DLSS 3 to your car
Cyberpunk 2077 running in a Tesla.

I know it sounds crazy, but a new MediaTek chip powered by Nvidia graphics promises to bring AAA gaming, ray tracing, and the coveted DLSS 3 to your car. The chips I'm talking about are MediaTek's new Dimensity Auto Cockpit, which integrated an Nvidia GPU, along with a host of AI and gaming capabilities.

It's not clear what Nvidia graphics are packed on MediaTek's chips, but clearly, they're using some variation of the Ada Lovelace architecture we see on RTX 40-series GPUs. Those are the only GPUs that support DLSS 3's frame generation capabilities, and they're extremely efficient -- important for a chip packed into a car.

Read more