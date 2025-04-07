 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Risky mod can make the AMD RX 9070 outperform the expensive 9070 XT

By
Several AMD RX 9000 series graphics cards.
AMD

AMD’s RX 9070 falls short of rivaling some of the best graphics cards. With fewer cores than the RX 9070 XT, but at just $50 less, the card seems like it may not have much of a place in the market — but it turns out that it has a lot of potential. With some modding magic, one user managed to make their RX 9070 rival the pricier XT version.

This was achieved by Gurdi on the PCGamesHardware forums. Although we know that overclocking the RX 9000 series brings good results, that alone can’t bring the RX 9070 non-XT on the same level as the XT model. The card simply has much worse specs than its sibling. The RX 9070 XT sports 4,096 cores, but the non-XT version cuts that down to 3,584. While they both run on the same Navi 48 GPU, one is bound to be significantly worse than the other.

Recommended Videos

So, since overclocking doesn’t cut it, what did the RX 9070 owner do? They modded the BIOS. What this means is that they used the RX 9070 XT BIOS with the non-XT version, effectively tricking the card into higher performance.

RX 9070 in the AMD driver utility and GPU-Z.
PCGamesHardware

Flashing the card with a different BIOS brought tangible improvements. As the GPU in question was the Asus Prime RX 9070, Gurdi used the BIOS for the same Asus Prime variant, but in the XT version. Without being modded, the card pulled 2,140MHz to 2,610MHz with a 220-watt power draw, but things got a lot better after the boost, with the RX 9070 non-XT running at 2,480MHz to 3,030MHz. The power draw increased significantly, too, now sitting at 317 watts.

It’s worth noting that the non-XT and the XT card don’t share the same power connector; the XT version uses three 8-pin connectors, but the non-XT gets by with just two. Still, the user claims they were able to achieve a stable performance, but they have experienced issues on their way to that point.

Once overclocked, the RX 9070 achieved up to 20% higher performance in benchmarks compared to the stock, non-modded version of the GPU. Those are huge gains that put the card nearly at the same level as the RX 9070 XT.

Should you try this at home? I’d steer clear unless you’re familiar with the subject. A lot of things can go wrong and mods such as these may not be covered by the warranty. Still, it’s definitely fun to see, and with the RX 9070 XT sometimes hard to come by, this is one way that people can squeeze more performance out of their non-XT cards.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD’s RX 9070 XT may repeat a previous pricing mistake
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.

AMD is soon set to announce more details about the upcoming RX 9070 XT, which might end up rivaling some of the best graphics cards in the mainstream segment. More than the specs, the rumor mill has been buzzing with whispers about how much the GPU is going to cost. Today, a well-known leaker weighed in on the matter, and it seems like AMD may undercut Nvidia -- but only just about.

According to David Huang on X (formerly Twitter), the card will cost $699. This was posted in response to another user, who guessed that it'd be priced at $649. According to VideoCardz, AMD claims to want to target a sub-$700 price range with its new flagship, which gives more weight to these rumors.

Read more
AMD’s RX 9070 XT to potentially match the performance of RTX 4080
An Asus RX 9070 XT TUF GPU.

With only a few days remaining until the official launch of AMD’s new Radeon 9000 graphics cards, early performance benchmarks for the Radeon RX 9070 XT have reportedly leaked. According to VideoCardz, AMD hosted a closed-door media briefing where it shared architectural details and performance numbers for the RX 9070 XT, suggesting it could offer a significant boost over previous models and pose formidable competition to Nvidia's offerings.

The allegedly leaked benchmarks indicate that the Radeon RX 9070 XT delivers a substantial performance uplift over the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, achieving speeds that are 42% to 168% faster at 4K resolution with 'ultra' settings across more than 30 games. On average, the RX 9070 XT outperforms the RX 7900 GRE by 38% at 1440p and 42% at 2160p. However, in games that heavily utilize ray tracing—such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman 3—performance gains reach between 164% and 168%.

Read more
AMD’s RX 9070 XT might be cheap, but that may not be enough
An Asus RX 9070 XT TUF GPU.

Over a month after the initial announcement at CES 2025 (if you can even call it an announcement), we still don't know much about the future of AMD's RDNA 4 lineup. We know the cards are set to launch sometime in March, but their specs remain a mystery. However, there's an even bigger secret that's still yet to be revealed: The pricing.

After a bumpy lead-up to the launch of the RX 9000 series, pricing is the one thing that AMD needs to get right. The latest leaks imply that AMD will price the cards "very aggressively," which could be good news -- but it might still not be enough for it to rival some of the best graphics cards.
A careful approach to pricing

Read more