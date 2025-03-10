 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s RX 9070 XT beats Nvidia’s $1,000+ GPU, but there’s a catch

By
Fans on the RTX 5080.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD’s RX 9070 XT hit the shelves last week, and the response has been largely positive. The GPU was expected to perform on around the same level as Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti, making it capable of beating some of the best graphics cards. However, a known overclocker just managed to push the GPU to new heights, helping it beat Nvidia’s $1,000+ RTX 5080.

Der8auer took the RX 9070 XT out for an extensive spin and achieved interesting results. Prior to launch, many thought the RX 9070 XT would rival the RTX 5070 at best, but now, we’ve seen it beating not just the RTX 5070 Ti but also the RTX 5080 in today’s test. The catch? Not only did Der8auer use a premium card, but the GPU was also overclocked and undervolted.

RX 9070 XT: Undervolting Is Impressive, but OC Is Completely Broken

Overclocking a GPU is a whole process, as is undervolting. It can be very rewarding (it certainly was in this case), but also scary if you’re not used to it. Der8auer’s goal was to push the GPU to the advertised maximum clock speed, which is at 3,060MHz for the PowerColor RX 9070 XT Red Devil model. Just overclocking didn’t do the trick though; the YouTuber only achieved 3.1GHz when increasing the power limit to 110%. He then undervolted the card by 200mV, which caused it to crash. In the end, he was able to achieve a stable overclock when running at -170mV. At that voltage, the RX 9070 XT hit an impressive 3.4GHz, which is a frequency previously unheard of for many GPUs.

A benchmark of the RX 9070 XT and the RTX 5080 FE.
der8auer

The undervolting/overclocking did wonders for the RX 9070 XT. It managed to top the ranking of Der8auer’s benchmarks, beating even Nvidia’s RTX 5080 Founders Edition (albeit by a tiny, tiny margin).

Recommended Videos

This is a great result when you consider that the RTX 5080 costs $999 in the Founders Edition model. Meanwhile, the RX 9070 XT starts at $599, but this particular model adds a whopping $200 to that price tag, selling for $790. Both cards are currently sold out everywhere, so it’s a moot point, but still — it’s a smaller gap than you’d think.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Der8auer also didn’t use ray tracing or path tracing in his Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark, which could’ve given the RX 9070 XT a bit of an edge, as Nvidia is historically better at handling RT tasks. Besides, the RTX 5080 wasn’t overclocked, so it would’ve won if it was — but it’s still a nice win for AMD.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
AMD’s RX 9070 XT to potentially match the performance of RTX 4080
An Asus RX 9070 XT TUF GPU.

With only a few days remaining until the official launch of AMD’s new Radeon 9000 graphics cards, early performance benchmarks for the Radeon RX 9070 XT have reportedly leaked. According to VideoCardz, AMD hosted a closed-door media briefing where it shared architectural details and performance numbers for the RX 9070 XT, suggesting it could offer a significant boost over previous models and pose formidable competition to Nvidia's offerings.

The allegedly leaked benchmarks indicate that the Radeon RX 9070 XT delivers a substantial performance uplift over the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, achieving speeds that are 42% to 168% faster at 4K resolution with 'ultra' settings across more than 30 games. On average, the RX 9070 XT outperforms the RX 7900 GRE by 38% at 1440p and 42% at 2160p. However, in games that heavily utilize ray tracing—such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman 3—performance gains reach between 164% and 168%.

Read more
I wish Nvidia had waited with the RTX 50-series
The RTX 5090 sitting on top of the RTX 4080.

As a huge GPU enthusiast, a new launch is basically a party for me -- and it's a party that often lasts for months. With both Nvidia and AMD staggering their product releases, there's plenty to get excited for as new models keep getting added to our ranking of the best graphics cards every few weeks.

This time, the excitement is only true on paper. In fact, I'm beginning to feel disappointed. After waiting for Blackwell for a long time, it's starting to feel like it would've been better if we waited a little bit longer.
The GPU shortage is back

Read more
Leakers may have been wrong about AMD’s next-gen GPU
AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs from different brands

AMD's RX 9000 series is almost here, ready to battle it out against some of the best graphics cards. Not a day goes by without some new leaks about the cards' performance or price. Today, we got some scoop on the former from a reliable leaker on X (formerly Twitter). While pretty vague -- as these things often are -- the leak implies that some of the predictions we've already heard about the RX 9070 may have been wrong.

The latest update on RDNA 4 comes from momomo_us on X. This is a reliable leaker with a good track record for GPU and CPU news, but as always, take the following with some skepticism.

Read more