 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s RX 9070 XT may repeat a previous pricing mistake

By
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.
AMD had a lot of cards at CES 2025, but they've not gone on sale almost two months later. TechPowerUp / Gigabyte

AMD is soon set to announce more details about the upcoming RX 9070 XT, which might end up rivaling some of the best graphics cards in the mainstream segment. More than the specs, the rumor mill has been buzzing with whispers about how much the GPU is going to cost. Today, a well-known leaker weighed in on the matter, and it seems like AMD may undercut Nvidia — but only just about.

According to David Huang on X (formerly Twitter), the card will cost $699. This was posted in response to another user, who guessed that it’d be priced at $649. According to VideoCardz, AMD claims to want to target a sub-$700 price range with its new flagship, which gives more weight to these rumors.

Recommended Videos

Assuming that the $699 turns out to be correct, this might put the RX 9070 XT in an interesting, albeit a bit dangerous, position in the market. Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti launched at $750, and the RTX 5070 will soon follow with a $550 price tag. Meanwhile, AMD’s RX 9070 XT is said to fall somewhere between those two GPUs in terms of performance, which makes a $700 price tag justifiable … but perhaps not ideal.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

This strategy, meaning AMD dropping its price to be just slightly cheaper than Nvidia, was used in RDNA 3, but its success is debatable. AMD always ended up lowering the prices more over time, and the GPUs that offered great performance per dollar from the get-go were the ones that became fan favorites in the end.

Two RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards sitting next to each other.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Undercutting Nvidia just a little bit is a good thing, but may not be enough for people to turn toward AMD. Nvidia enjoys the perks of being the biggest fish in the GPU market, and many gamers default to Team Green whenever they’re buying a new card. AMD may need more than a $50 price cut to sway those gamers in its own direction.

Moreover, as is often the case with AMD, RDNA 4 may suffer from the fact that RDNA 3 cards are still so readily available, and at much lower prices than they used to be sold for, too. The RX 7900 XTX, the RX 7900 XT, and even the RX 7900 GRE may work as replacements for AMD’s new GPU, although the latter is said to be getting obliterated in benchmarks.

Of course, AMD may still win against Nvidia — even with a $700 flagship GPU. This is because both the RTX 5070 Ti and the RTX 5070 are likely to be overpriced or difficult to buy for a while to come. This is just one of the several issues faced by the RTX 50-series post-launch. If AMD can offer better availability and cards sold at MSRP, even a $700 price tag might do the trick.

While those Twitter insiders have previously shared accurate information about upcoming releases, it’s important to take it all with a grain of salt until we’re sure. It won’t be long now: AMD will reveal the card on February 28 during a special event.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Nvidia may release the RTX 5070 in March to counter AMD’s RDNA 4 GPUs
The RTX 5070 in a graphic.

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5070 may now be launching in early March, according to industry analyst MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang on X). Initially expected to debut in February, the source suggests that the mid-range Blackwell GPU has been pushed back—potentially as a strategic move to counter AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 9070.

Unveiled at CES 2025, the RTX 5070 is currently the most affordable GPU from the RTX 50-series lineup, at least till the RTX 5060 series goes official. It is powered by the GB205 GPU, featuring 48 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), 6,144 CUDA cores, and is equipped with 12GB of GDDR7 memory. The GPU utilizes a 192-bit memory interface, delivering a bandwidth of 672GB/s.

Read more
AMD may have a solution for your VRAM hungry games
Gigabyte's RX 9070 XT GPU.

Following a rocky road to AMD's RX 9000 series GPU launch, rumors circulating on the Chiphell forums suggest that AMD is planning to release a Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card variant equipped with 32GB of GDDR6 memory. If true, this would make it one of the most VRAM-heavy GPUs in AMD’s next-generation lineup, catering to both gamers and AI enthusiasts who require large memory capacities. Reports indicate that this variant could launch by the second quarter of 2025, although AMD has yet to confirm any official details.

The standard RX 9070 XT is expected to feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory, which aligns with previous AMD GPUs in the high-end gaming segment. As pointed out by Techpowerup, to reach the rumored 32GB capacity, AMD would need to use 16 memory modules, each with a 2GB capacity, since there are no GDDR6 memory modules offering higher capacity.

Read more
AMD’s RX 9070 XT might be cheap, but that may not be enough
An Asus RX 9070 XT TUF GPU.

Over a month after the initial announcement at CES 2025 (if you can even call it an announcement), we still don't know much about the future of AMD's RDNA 4 lineup. We know the cards are set to launch sometime in March, but their specs remain a mystery. However, there's an even bigger secret that's still yet to be revealed: The pricing.

After a bumpy lead-up to the launch of the RX 9000 series, pricing is the one thing that AMD needs to get right. The latest leaks imply that AMD will price the cards "very aggressively," which could be good news -- but it might still not be enough for it to rival some of the best graphics cards.
A careful approach to pricing

Read more