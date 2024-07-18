 Skip to main content
AMD just snatched the performance crown, even with an impaired Ryzen 9 9950X

By
A hand holding AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Early benchmarks for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X are starting to make the rounds, and they already show some impressive performance gains. Igor Kavinski took to the Anandtech forums to share some benchmarks in Cinebench that were gathered with an engineering sample of the Ryzen 9 9950X, and AMD’s upcoming CPU already managed to outpace Intel’s Core i9-14900KS, according to Wccftech.

At 160 watts, the Ryzen 9 9950X managed a multi-core score of 42,336 in Cinebench R23, while the Core i9-14900KS reached 41,285 in its default Performance power profile. Intel’s CPU regains a lead in its Extreme power mode, but it also consumes 320 watts — double what the Ryzen 9 9950X sipped down. There’s a little more to the story outside of the raw score, though.

Performance for the Ryzen 9 9950X in Cinebench at 160 watts.
Igor Kavinski / Anandtech Forums

Kavinski was testing an engineering sample of the Ryzen 9 9950X. These are validation models, and they’re usually restricted in some way. For starters, the retail version of the Ryzen 9 9950X goes up to 170W. The CPU also reached a peak clock speed of 5.2GHz at 160W in Kavinski’s tests, while AMD claims the retail chip will be able to boost up to 5.7GHz. As if that wasn’t enough, Kavinski tested with DDR5-4800 memory. The Ryzen 9 9950X supports up to DDR5-8000 memory with the new 800-series chipset, and faster RAM would certainly boost the score more.

The result at 160W is the most interesting, as it’s the closest to what actual buyers can expect out of the CPU if they pick it up on release day. However, Kavinski ran several other passes at different power modes, from 40W all the way up to unlimited powered. In the unlimited mode, and with the assistance of liquid nitrogen for cooling, the Ryzen 9 9950X managed a score of 53,557 and consumed 309W. That’s a lot of power, but it’s still in the ballpark of the Core i9-14900KS in its Extreme power profile.

Performance for the Ryzen 9 9950X in Cinebench with unlimited power.
Igor Kavinski / Anandtech Forums

It’s not too surprising. Although the Core i9-14900KS is a monster CPU, it comes from the lukewarm Raptor Lake refresh generation. As you can read in our review of the Core i9-14900K, it wasn’t significantly faster than even AMD’s last-gen Ryzen 9 7950X. The comparison with the Ryzen 9 9950X will be Intel’s current flagship at the time of release, but we’ll have to wait until later in the year for the real battle to commence.

Intel is introducing its 15th-gen Arrow Lake CPUs in the second half of the year. The real comparison will be between Ryzen 9000 and Arrow Lake later in the year. With the Ryzen 9 9950X launching on July 31, however, AMD will at least enjoy several months uncontested.

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
AMD might make a last-minute change to save a Ryzen 9000 CPU
AMD announcing specs for Ryzen 9000 CPUs at Computex 2024.

AMD has already said that its upcoming Ryzen 9000 CPUs based on the Zen 5 architecture are the fastest consumer PC processors, but a new report suggests Team Red could juice the CPUs even more. A report from Wccftech claims that AMD is considering changing the TDP rating of the Ryzen 7 9700X from 65 watts -- which is the power draw the chip was announced with -- to 120W.

It's not just more power for the sake of it. According to the report, AMD is considering this change due to how the Ryzen 7 9700X stacks up against the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is easily the best gaming CPU you can buy, and that's mainly due to its use of AMD's 3D V-Cache tech. Without 3D V-Cache, AMD is reportedly worried the Ryzen 7 9700X will fall short.

Read more
A leaked benchmark shows just how fast AMD’s next flagship CPU will be
AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D sitting in the box.

An engineering sample of the Ryzen 9 9950X processor has surfaced in AIDA64 benchmarks. Shared by Anandtech Forum user igor_kavinsky, the results reveal noticeable performance gains. The Ryzen 9 9950X demonstrates a 45% improvement in AES encryption and a 39% boost in FP32 and FP64 operations over its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 7950X. The results also suggest that the chip offers up to 55% faster performance compared to Intel’s Core i9-13900K, demonstrating notable gains in both floating-point and encryption tasks.

The benchmark results highlight the Ryzen 9 9950X’s strength in AVX-512 workloads, which significantly contribute to its performance gains. AVX-512 provides a substantial boost in specific computational tasks, emphasizing the CPU's prowess in handling advanced computing needs.

Read more
AMD just revealed a game-changing feature for your graphics card
AMD logo on the RX 7800 XT graphics card.

AMD is set to reveal a research paper about its technique for neural texture block compression at the Eurographics Symposium on Rendering (EGSR) next week. It sounds like some technobabble, but the idea behind neural compression is pretty simple. AMD says it's using a neural network to compress the massive textures in games, which cuts down on both the download size of a game and its demands on your graphics card.

We've heard about similar tech before. Nvidia introduced a paper on Neural Texture Compression last year, and Intel followed up with a paper of its own that proposed an AI-driven level of detail (LoD) technique that could make models look more realistic from farther away. Nvidia's claims about Neural Texture Compression are particularly impressive, with the paper asserting that the technique can store 16 times the data in the same amount of space as traditional block-based compression.

Read more