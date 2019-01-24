Digital Trends
Latest B&H sale takes $900 off high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro 2017 with Touch Bar

Arif Bacchus
If you happened to have missed out on some of the best deals on all things Apple over the holiday season and Black Friday, you’re still in for some luck. Retailer B&H is currently running a sale on the high-end 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, cutting $900 off the final price at checkout.

Currently, two 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pros models with the Touch Bar are being discounted, in space gray or standard silver color. Originally priced at $2,900, the sale brings the final costs down to $2,000— the lowest price ever. Though these are slightly older models dating from mid-2017, both come in similar configurations that are powerful enough for most multitasking. Included on board both laptops is the Intel Core i7 dual-core processor clocked at 3.5 GHz, as well as a total of 16GB of 2,133 MHz RAM. For maximum storage space for movies, photos, and files, each model also comes configured with a 1TB solid-state drive.

It should be noted that although these MacBook models feature the TouchBar and biometric Touch ID security, they still come bundled with integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 graphics. Apple does not offer discrete graphics on its smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro models. Still, there is plenty of value in both of these sale models, as both offer up double the RAM from a standard MacBook Pro and add on a lot of extra storage space.

In the event that you want a newer Apple laptop, you might want to check out the 13-inch 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. These come with options for newer and faster quad-core processors, as well as an updated third-generation keyboard with butterfly switches. There is a slightly higher price to pay, however, as the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018 with TouchBar starts at $2,500 when configured to the same level as the on-sale models from 2017.

There’s also the newer MacBook Air 2018, which is slimmer and lighter, and takes a lot of design cues from the MacBook Pro lineup. We reviewed that model back in November and found that it gives Apple fans what they want, at a good price. If you’re still deciding which Apple MacBook is right for you, we have a buying guide to help you out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

