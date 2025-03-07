 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung G6 OLED gaming monitor is $200 off for a limited time

By
On Sale The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor on a white background.
Samsung

To maximize your investment in gaming PC deals, you’re going to have to purchase a proper display. Fortunately, there are some amazing offers that are available online right now, and one of them is this $200 discount from Samsung for the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor. From its original price of $900, it’s down to $700 — but only for a limited time. This deal will end when the Discover Samsung Spring Sale ends.

These Samsung G-line monitors seem to be having a fire sale right now. If this G6 doesn’t scratch your itch, check out these deals on the Samsung G7 and Samsung G8.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor

Samsung is a mainstay in our list of the best gaming monitors, and you’ll see why that’s the case with the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor. Launched less than a year ago, the display is designed to meet the needs of even the most hardcore gamers. Its 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time greatly exceed the recommendations in our computer monitor buying guide, and they make gameplay extremely smooth and lag-free. The screen uses QD-OLED technology, which supports more than 1 billion colors and HDR10+ for lifelike visuals, and with 1440p resolution, you’ll feel like you’re in the worlds that are created by the best PC games.

Related

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor comes with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 for versatility in connecting to your gaming PC, while Core Lighting+ technology provides ambient RGB lighting to match your mood. The display also features a pulsating heat pipe to prevent burn-ins, a dynamic cooling system that prevents overheating, and a thermal modulation system that controls brightness to manage temperatures.

The monitor deals that are worth buying for gamers don’t come cheap, but you can score huge savings if you know where to look. Samsung itself is an excellent source for discounts, and it’s currently selling the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor for $700 instead of its sticker price of $900. The $200 in savings are expected to run through the current Discover Samsung Spring Sale, so it won’t stick around forever.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Watch Super Bowl LIX on the insane Samsung Odyssey Ark — on sale!
A person playing video games on the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor 2nd Gen.

Planning to watch a spectacle like Super Bowl LIX is a perfect reason to splurge on monitor deals, so why not go all out with the second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor? This premium screen, which is originally priced at $2,700, is down to $2,000 from Samsung following a $700 discount. It's still far from being called affordable, but it's going to be an amazing display for watching the big game. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to have it delivered on time though, so stop hesitating!

Why you should buy the second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor
The second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark may have been built for video games, but it's also going to be fantastic way to watch Super Bowl LIX. The gaming monitor offers a 55-inch curved screen that fills your field of vision for maximum immersion, a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements, and Sound Dome technology with four corner speakers and two central woofers for impressive sound. You'll be able to see and hear every detail of the big game! The second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark also functions as a smart TV, if you want to watch the event directly from the monitor instead of through your computer.

Read more
This Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor deal is perfect for Super Bowl LIX
Kena Bridge of Spirits on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.

If you're planning to watch Super Bowl LIX on your computer, you've still got time to upgrade with monitor deals. For the best possible experience, you'll want a top-quality screen like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor, which is on sale from Samsung at $300 off. From its original price of $1,700, it's down to $1,400 -- still pretty expensive, but since it's going to serve as an excellent display long after the big game, it will be worth every single penny. You need to hurry with your purchase if you want it delivered in time though!

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor
Many of the reasons why the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 secured a spot in our list of the best gaming monitors also make it a fantastic screen for watching Super Bowl LIX. You'll enjoy amazing image quality with impressive color accuracy and deep contrast, so you won't miss anything that's happening on the field, while its 240Hz refresh rate will deliver incredible motion clarity so you'll catch all the action as it unfolds. It also runs on Samsung's Tizen operating system, so you have the option of accessing the streaming service where you're planning to watch the big game directly from the gaming monitor.

Read more
Snag an LG 34-inch OLED gaming monitor for under $800 today
The LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor on a white background.

If you’ve been indulging in the best gaming PC deals around, then you need a great gaming monitor to truly reap the benefits. One monitor that you really don’t want to miss out on is the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor. It normally costs $1,297, but B&H Photo Video has cut the price by a huge $500 for a limited time. That means you pay $797, which is still expensive but much better value for what you’re getting. Let’s take a look at one of the best monitor deals out there.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
LG may not be in our list of the best gaming monitors, but it’s a huge name in the TV world, so its display panels are an ideal choice for anyone who wants vibrant colors and sharp imagery. In the case of this LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, you get a 34-inch 21:9 OLED panel with a resolution of 3440 x 1440. The 1440p resolution is fantastic for most of the best gaming PCs, with 4K still far from essential in PC gaming.

Read more