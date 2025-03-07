The Samsung G6 OLED gaming monitor is $200 off for a limited time

To maximize your investment in gaming PC deals, you’re going to have to purchase a proper display. Fortunately, there are some amazing offers that are available online right now, and one of them is this $200 discount from Samsung for the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor. From its original price of $900, it’s down to $700 — but only for a limited time. This deal will end when the Discover Samsung Spring Sale ends.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor

Samsung is a mainstay in our list of the best gaming monitors, and you’ll see why that’s the case with the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor. Launched less than a year ago, the display is designed to meet the needs of even the most hardcore gamers. Its 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time greatly exceed the recommendations in our computer monitor buying guide, and they make gameplay extremely smooth and lag-free. The screen uses QD-OLED technology, which supports more than 1 billion colors and HDR10+ for lifelike visuals, and with 1440p resolution, you’ll feel like you’re in the worlds that are created by the best PC games.

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor comes with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 for versatility in connecting to your gaming PC, while Core Lighting+ technology provides ambient RGB lighting to match your mood. The display also features a pulsating heat pipe to prevent burn-ins, a dynamic cooling system that prevents overheating, and a thermal modulation system that controls brightness to manage temperatures.

