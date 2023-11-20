 Skip to main content
Save $500 on this Samsung 32-inch 4K gaming monitor for Black Friday

HDR demo on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.
For anyone seeking a great new gaming monitor among the thousands of Black Friday deals now going on, go straight to the source with an awesome deal at Samsung. Usually priced at $1,500, you can buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,000 so you’re saving a huge $500 off the original price. Considered to be one of the best around, it’s an excellent investment for the avid gamer who wants the latest titles to look fantastic and immersive. Here’s everything else you need to know about it before you consider taking the plunge among the many other gaming monitor Black Friday deals that are happening right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K Curved Gaming Monitor

Widely regarded as one of the best gaming monitors around and easily the best 4K HDR gaming monitor, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K Curved Gaming Monitor is an easy screen to recommend to anyone who wants the best. Rather than just being a regular 4K panel, it uses Quantum Mini-LED alongside Quantum HDR2000 so you get exceptional picture quality with whatever you’re playing or watching.

Alongside that, it has a fantastic 240Hz refresh rate to ensure that motion blur is a thing of the past while there’s a 1ms GtG response time to ensure minimal input lag. There’s also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help ensure the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K Curved Gaming Monitor syncs up with your graphics card perfectly.

Effectively, this all means a truly immersive experience. There’s a 1000R curvature to surround you in your gaming time. The Quantum Mini LED panel offers controlled brightness and perfect contrast with local dimming zones increased to 1,196 and the highest 12-bit black levels too. 2,000 nits of peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio all provide enhanced color expression and depth so some games are going to feel like you’ve never seen them before, such is the quality.

Usually priced at $1,500, you can snap up the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,000 as part of the Samsung Black Friday deals going on right now. A chunky saving of $500, this is the perfect time to upgrade your gaming experience. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

