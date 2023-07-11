This Samsung 32-inch WQHD gaming monitor is $300 for Prime Day

Among the many Prime Day deals we’re seeing unfold right now, there’s a great discount on the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor. Usually priced at $350, it’s down to $300 for a limited time as part of the Prime Day monitor deals out there. It isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen it hit this year with the monitor dipping to $270 back in April but this was a bit of a freak occurrence. A lot of the time, it’s stuck around the $350 mark so this is a good time to buy. Here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung frequently makes some of the best gaming monitors with its Odyssey range often highly regarded. In the case of the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor, it ticks off everything you could need from one of the best curved gaming monitors. It has a fantastic 165Hz refresh rate so it can handle the fastest-moving action around without you needing to worry about motion blur issues. There’s also a 1ms response time so that input lag isn’t going to be to blame if you don’t react quickly enough to a threat in-game.

As a gaming monitor, the requirements from it are a little different from the best monitors for working proactively. Adding onto the feature-rich package with a focus on gaming, there’s also AMD FreeSync Premium support which helps further reduce screen tearing, stuttering, and input latency. HDR10 support further adds to how good your games look. There’s also the excellent WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 to ensure great looking and clear imagery. Basically, this is the monitor to buy if you can’t afford the very high-end Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. All you really need to do is check our computer monitor buying guide to ensure you’re buying the right size for your setup.

An attractive option for gamers keen to get the most from their gaming time and hardware, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is usually priced at $350 but as part of the Prime Day sales, it’s down to $300 for a limited time only. A great saving on a highly-respected monitor, this is your chance to upgrade your setup for less than usual.

