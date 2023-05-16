 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 34-inch WQHD gaming monitor is discounted from $550 to $400

Aaron Mamiit
By

If your monitor could no longer keep up with your upgrades from gaming PC deals, it’s probably time to buy a new display. There are all kinds of monitor deals out there, but here’s one that stands out — the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor for $400, after a $150 discount by Amazon on its original price of $550. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer, so you’ll want to make the purchase as soon as possible while it hasn’t expired yet.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor

Samsung’s no stranger to our list of the best gaming monitors, and the brand continues its winning streak with the Samsung Odyssey G5. The gaming monitor features Ultra WQHD resolution on its 34-inch display, plus a 165Hz refresh rate to minimize lag and blur, and a 1ms response time to make sure that what’s happening onscreen can match your reflexes. The Samsung Odyssey G5 also provides a seamless dual monitor experience by itself as an ultrawide monitor, compared with the bezels at the middle when using two separate monitors, and with HDR10, your games’ graphics are even more realistic with deeper blacks, more luminous whites, and sharper details.

The Samsung Odyssey G5’s 1000R curvature on its screen fills your peripheral vision and makes your eyes more comfortable, and according to our computer monitor buying guide, the curve also provides a more immersive gaming experience. If you’ve ever experienced screen tearing and stuttering, they can be very jarring to gameplay when they happen, so the Samsung Odyssey G5 aims to prevent these issues through its support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium.

Related

A powerful gaming PC should be paired with a topnotch display like the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor. It’s a very tempting purchase because you can currently get it from Amazon for just $400, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $550. You may not want to take too much time thinking about it because the offer may disappear at any moment, so to make sure that you don’t miss out, buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Killer deal gets you a 34-inch Ultrawide QHD monitor for $270
The Samsung 34-inch Ultra WQHD monitor at an angle on a white background.

Over at Walmart, there's easily one of the best monitor deals we've seen in a while. Today, you can buy a Samsung 34-inch Ultra WQHD monitor for $270 saving you a huge $129 off the regular price of $399. Half price off a great monitor? It's hard to say no to this kind of deal so here's some quick insight into everything else you might need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung 34-inch Ultra WQHD monitor
Samsung is responsible for some of the best ultrawide monitors around at the moment and this Samsung 34-inch Ultra WQHD monitor demonstrates why. It offers an extensive screen resolution of 3440 x 1440 working out at approximately 2.4 times the density of full HD. That means plenty of room to extend all your windows, documents, websites, and anything else you might be working on.

Read more
Huge Dell weekend sale sees top laptops available from $350
A Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop sits on an office desk next to an external monitor.

If you've wanted to pick up a new laptop but haven't found one at the right price, you're in luck! Dell is having a massive weekend sale on laptops, on everything from budget to gaming laptops, and we've picked out five of the best deals available. But, of course, if nothing on here strikes your fancy, it's always worth looking at some other great laptop deals and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
Dell Inspiron 15 -- $350, was $450
 

If you're looking for an excellent budget laptop, this Inspiron 15 is well-priced and has some great specs under the hood. For example, it comes with an 11th gen Intel i3-1115G4, an entry-to-mid-level desktop CPU, so it's always nice to see on a budget laptop. It also means you'll be able to get your productivity work done without a hitch, making this a great laptop for both school and work. It also comes with 8GBs of DDR4 RAM, which is quite reasonable for a budget laptop, as is the 256GB SSD for storage. The overall build is quite sturdy, and the battery life isn't too bad, netting you several hours, which is nice given that it runs a 15.6-inch FHD screen.

Read more
This 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is cheaper than you’d think
The HP Omen 17-inch gaming laptop on a white background.

There are a lot of great gaming laptop options available out there, but if you’re looking to save $150 on one with some impressive specs, the HP OMEN 17-inch laptop is marked down to $1,550 today. It would regularly set you back $1,700. With its impressive hardware it also makes sense for content creators, but with its larger display it could also fit in nicely with anyone who spends a lot of time lurching over their laptop. Free shipping is included with your purchase but this deal is only good for a limited time, so click over to HP to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the HP OMEN 17-inch laptop
HP may not necessarily be known for making gaming laptop, but that’s no reason it can’t churn out a laptop with all the right specs for gaming. The HP OMEN 17-inch laptop is geared for gaming. If you’re looking to step up from an entry level gaming laptop, it has everything you’ll need to feel the improvement, and if you’re looking to jump into your first gaming laptop, you can’t miss with all of the power the 17-inch HP OMEN offers. It has a 16-core Intel i7 processor and the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. These provide stability and performance whether you’re checking your social media feeds or challenging any of the best PC games.

Read more