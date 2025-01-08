A Samsung ultrawide gaming monitor for less than $350? Check out this deal

It’s not enough to invest in gaming PC deals — you also need to buy a proper gaming monitor if you want to give justice to your machine’s power. Here’s an excellent option from Amazon: the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 for only $341, following a 38% discount on its original price of $550. That’s $209 in savings on a display that’s made by one of the most popular brands in the market, which means you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. Like with most Samsung monitor deals, we expect stocks to run out quickly.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a fantastic gaming monitor for playing the best PC games. It features a 34-inch screen with WQHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and a 1000R curvature for deeper immersion while you’re playing. The gaming monitor also has a 165Hz refresh rate — how often the images on the screen are updated, as you can read about in our computer monitor buying guide — and it’s faster than our recommend range of 120Hz to 144Hz. It also has a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the screen shows image transitions, so you’ll enjoy lag-free gaming that’s only limited by your own reflexes.

If you’ve been suffering through screen tearing and stuttering with your old monitor, upgrading to the Samsung Odyssey G5 will eliminate that problem as it supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium. As it’s an ultrawide monitor, you won’t need to deal with the middle bezel and tangled cables of a dual monitor setup.

Are you on the hunt for monitor deals to pair with your gaming PC? You should set your sights on the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5, which is available from Amazon at 38% off. From a sticker price of $550, it’s down to a more affordable $341, but only for a limited time. If you want to make sure that you pocket the savings of $209, you have to complete your transaction as soon as possible. Add the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately, or else there’s a chance you might miss out.