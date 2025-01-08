 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A Samsung ultrawide gaming monitor for less than $350? Check out this deal

By
Good Deal The Samsung G5 Odyssey curved gaming monitor with an astronaut in a spaceship on the screen.
Samsung

It’s not enough to invest in gaming PC deals — you also need to buy a proper gaming monitor if you want to give justice to your machine’s power. Here’s an excellent option from Amazon: the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 for only $341, following a 38% discount on its original price of $550. That’s $209 in savings on a display that’s made by one of the most popular brands in the market, which means you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. Like with most Samsung monitor deals, we expect stocks to run out quickly.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a fantastic gaming monitor for playing the best PC games. It features a 34-inch screen with WQHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and a 1000R curvature for deeper immersion while you’re playing. The gaming monitor also has a 165Hz refresh rate — how often the images on the screen are updated, as you can read about in our computer monitor buying guide — and it’s faster than our recommend range of 120Hz to 144Hz. It also has a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the screen shows image transitions, so you’ll enjoy lag-free gaming that’s only limited by your own reflexes.

If you’ve been suffering through screen tearing and stuttering with your old monitor, upgrading to the Samsung Odyssey G5 will eliminate that problem as it supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium. As it’s an ultrawide monitor, you won’t need to deal with the middle bezel and tangled cables of a dual monitor setup.

Related

Are you on the hunt for monitor deals to pair with your gaming PC? You should set your sights on the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5, which is available from Amazon at 38% off. From a sticker price of $550, it’s down to a more affordable $341, but only for a limited time. If you want to make sure that you pocket the savings of $209, you have to complete your transaction as soon as possible. Add the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately, or else there’s a chance you might miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Upgrade your gaming rig with this $129 Acer 31-inch monitor
The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor on a white background.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor is on sale for just $129 at Walmart today. It normally costs $250, but right now gamers on a budget can enjoy a $121 discount. It’s sure to make your gaming more immersive thanks to its great features and curved display. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor
If you own one of the best gaming desktops, you really need to make sure that it has a great monitor to ensure you get the best from your hardware. The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor is a good option for anyone who doesn’t need 4K gaming. It offers a vibrant image with the sharpest picture quality and a broader view than most. Its zero frame design means freed up screen space and more to look at from edge to edge.

Read more
For $630, you may want to take the plunge on an OLED gaming monitor
The Last of Us Part One running on the MSI MPG 321URX.

OLED prices are dropping fast -- and I mean really fast. For Cyber Week, you can pick up the MSI . Keep in mind that just over 12 months ago, this exact same panel was selling for $1,000, and even with newer monitors making the rounds, this is still one of the best gaming monitors you can buy.

Now, I haven't used this exact monitor, but I have plenty of experience to make an informed recommendation here. I've seen this panel at work in the Alienware 27 QD-OLED, and I've tested plenty of MSI OLED monitors like the MPG 321URX. That's all to say, while I haven't reviewed this specific monitor, I'm intimately familiar with just about every aspect of it.

Read more
The huge Samsung G9 Gaming Monitor is $1,230 off, but it’s still not cheap
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.

We're fully into the Black Friday deals season, and Samsung has a huge discount on the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor, bringing it down to $1,600 from $2,730. The $1,130 discount still doesn’t make this cheap, but if you’re looking to invest in a gaming monitor that’s truly going to change up your gaming experience, this is the time to buy. Even better, you get a 27-inch Odyssey G3 G30D full HD gaming monitor included for free. The main monitor is far superior to all the other Black Friday 4K monitor deals and perfect to team up with any Black Friday gaming laptop deals catching your eye. We’re here to tell you exactly why you want to buy this gaming monitor.

Why you should buy the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor
For the ultimate gaming experience, you need the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. In our review, we described it as “one of the best OLED displays we’ve tested” providing an “unmatched immersive gaming experience.” The Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is the world’s first Dual UHD monitor with its huge 57-inch screen offering 140 PPI and Quantum Matrix Technology. It’s powered by Quantum Mini LEDs for fantastic levels of visual accuracy and an unparalleled level of definition and detail.

Read more