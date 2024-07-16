 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This curved gaming monitor from Samsung is 45% off for Prime Day

By
The Samsung G5 Odyssey curved gaming monitor with an astronaut in a spaceship on the screen.
Samsung

Your purchase from Prime Day gaming PC deals should be accompanied by a new display to give justice to your machine’s upgraded performance, and here’s an offer that you should definitely consider — a $250 discount on the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor. This brings its price down to just $300 from $550 originally, but there’s no telling how much time is remaining on this bargain from Samsung. If you want to get this gaming monitor at 45% off, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor features a 34-inch screen with Ultra WQHD resolution for lifelike details and a 165Hz refresh rate that enables smooth action-packed scenes. These specifications allow it to challenge the performance of the best gaming monitors, as you’ll be able to play the best PC games at a visually striking pace. The monitor also comes with a 1000R curvature, which fills your peripheral vision for a completely immersive experience while you explore strange worlds or engage un multiplayer combat.

Further elevating gameplay is the Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor’s support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium, for absolutely no screen tearing and stuttering. There aren’t a lot of gaming monitor that can maximize the performance of the best gaming PCs, but the Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor is an excellent choice as you’ll be able to enjoy video games at their highest graphics settings, if your gaming desktop permits.

In one of the most attractive monitor deals from this year’s Prime Day deals, Samsung has reduced the price of the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor from $550 to a more affordable $300, resulting in savings of $250. That’s a steal price for a display with these capabilities, which probably means there will be a lot of shoppers who will try to take advantage of this offer. If you think the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor is perfect for your setup, don’t waste any more time — proceed with the transaction immediately to make sure that you get it at 45% off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4080 is $600 off for Prime Day
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

This year's Alienware Prime Day deals brings a bargain that will be hard to refuse for any serious gamer -- Dell's $600 discount on the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, which slashes its price from $2,800 to a more reasonable $2,200. While it's still relatively expensive, it's an excellent price for a machine that's this powerful, in one of the most interesting Prime Day gaming PC deals. You're going to have to complete your purchase quickly if you're interested though, as we don't think offer will last until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R16 isn't just an excellent gaming desktop -- it's our top pick among all the best gaming PCs that we've reviewed this year. It all begins with the powerful performance that it offers that will meet the needs of even the most hardcore gamer, with this configuration boasting of the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card. It also comes with 32GB of RAM that will let your run multiple apps alongside your video games, such as streaming software, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

Read more
Best Alienware Prime Day deals: Cheap gaming laptops and PCs
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.

Shout it from the rooftops because they're here. What are we talking about? Well, the official Prime Day deals, of course. This is the best time of the year to get your hands on Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals that were previously out of your reach -- and that includes machines made by Alienware. Dell's gaming-focused brand is extremely popular, which is why we think there's going to be lots of demand for this year's Alienware Prime Day deals. We've gathered our favorite Alienware deals for the shopping event for you to browse, but if you want to take advantage of any of them, you need to be quick because stocks may run out at any moment.
Best Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals

If you want a portable gaming machine, a gaming laptop is the perfect choice for you, and buying from Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals is highly recommended. These machines come at a premium price because of the power that they pack, but you can get them for much cheaper than usual during the shopping event. There's no time to waste though, as other gamers will surely be interested in these offers -- there's no telling how long stocks will last.

Read more
Don’t miss this $600 price cut on an Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4070
The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.

If you're on the hunt for Prime Day gaming laptop deals, here's an offer that you wouldn't want to miss -- the extremely powerful and stylish Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card at $600 off from Dell, bringing the price for this particular configuration from $2,000 down to a more affordable $1,400. However, as with most Prime Day deals with huge savings, we expect this bargain to attract a lot of attention. It may not last until the end of the shopping holiday, so if you're interested, you should proceed with your purchase of this gaming laptop right away.

 
Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m16 R2 challenges the performance of the best gaming laptops with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. With these specifications, you won't run into any issues when playing the best PC games, and you may even be prepared for the best upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more