Your purchase from Prime Day gaming PC deals should be accompanied by a new display to give justice to your machine’s upgraded performance, and here’s an offer that you should definitely consider — a $250 discount on the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor. This brings its price down to just $300 from $550 originally, but there’s no telling how much time is remaining on this bargain from Samsung. If you want to get this gaming monitor at 45% off, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor features a 34-inch screen with Ultra WQHD resolution for lifelike details and a 165Hz refresh rate that enables smooth action-packed scenes. These specifications allow it to challenge the performance of the best gaming monitors, as you’ll be able to play the best PC games at a visually striking pace. The monitor also comes with a 1000R curvature, which fills your peripheral vision for a completely immersive experience while you explore strange worlds or engage un multiplayer combat.

Further elevating gameplay is the Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor’s support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium, for absolutely no screen tearing and stuttering. There aren’t a lot of gaming monitor that can maximize the performance of the best gaming PCs, but the Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor is an excellent choice as you’ll be able to enjoy video games at their highest graphics settings, if your gaming desktop permits.

In one of the most attractive monitor deals from this year’s Prime Day deals, Samsung has reduced the price of the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor from $550 to a more affordable $300, resulting in savings of $250. That’s a steal price for a display with these capabilities, which probably means there will be a lot of shoppers who will try to take advantage of this offer. If you think the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T curved gaming monitor is perfect for your setup, don’t waste any more time — proceed with the transaction immediately to make sure that you get it at 45% off.