This Samsung ultrawide gaming monitor is $500 off right now

Amazing Deal The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C in an angle that really shows off its tilt.
Samsung

You won’t be able to fully appreciate your upgrade from gaming PC deals if you don’t also buy a new display for your setup. We highly recommend going for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, especially now that it’s on sale from Samsung with a huge $500 discount, which drops its price from $1,300 to just $800. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so act fast and proceed with the transaction to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor

When it comes to gaming monitors, Samsung is one of the most trusted brands, and the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is an excellent option, especially with the savings that you can get right now. It’s an ultrawide monitor with Dual QHD resolution, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and a 1000R curve, so you’ll enjoy an extremely immersive experience while you’re playing the best PC games. The display also offers a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth movements and a 1ms gray-to-gray response time for quick image transitions, according to our computer monitor buying guide.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor will be a stylish addition to any setup with Samsung’s CoreSync technology, which projects your game’s on-screen colors to the real world, and Core Lighting+ that will let you customize the colors of LED lights around the monitor. It also comes with an ergonomic stand so that you can adjust the swivel, tilt, and height of the screen into the most comfortable position for you, so you can spend hours playing without suffering from any neck strain.

You wouldn’t want to skip buying from monitor deals when you’re upgrading your gaming PC setup, especially when you can take advantage of offers like this one for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. From its original price of $1,300, it’s all the way down to only $800 — but probably just for a limited time. The $500 in savings won’t last forever though, so we highly recommend moving forward with your purchase for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor as soon as possible.

