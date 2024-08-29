This crazy 49-inch OLED monitor from Samsung is $600 off today

We field a lot of monitor deals in our line of work, and many of these fantastic displays are perfect for everything from intense photo-editing apps to 4K HDR movies, shows, and video games. If you’re mainly looking for a monitor to complement your dedication to PC gaming, Samsung makes monitors that are well worth your attention. And as a matter of fact, we came across a superb markdown on one of the Big S’s top screens:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,200. At full price, this model goes for $1,800. That $600 you’ll save should be used to treat yourself, so why not have a look at some of the best gaming headset deals we’ve had our sights on?

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G9

Engineered from the ground up to be one of the most immersive and detail-oriented gaming monitors on the market, the Odyssey G9 started winning us over with some of its most basic specs, including its 5120 x 1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, on top of some of the best picture processing you’ll ever see from a computer monitor.

Thanks to Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor Pro and OLED panel, every frame is analyzed and optimized to give you the best brightness, colors, contrast, and motion performance. And because this monster of a monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections, you’ll always have the best inputs and outputs for bandwidth.

We’re also big fans of the included Gaming Hub and Game Bar, which allows you to check your game settings in seconds flat. You’ll even be able to adjust picture settings and view vital gameplay stats from this interactive dashboard. We’re no strangers to Samsung TVs here at Digital Trends, and it’s nice to see the company carrying over some of its QD-OLED experience into the look and feel of the Odyssey G9.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but Best Buy deals can disappear the day after they post. This means now is the best time to take advantage of this incredible $600 discount on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor. And before you head out, we recommend having a peek at some of the other best Samsung deals we scooped up this week.