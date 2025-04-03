 Skip to main content
Attention, gamers: 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitors are on sale

Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your gaming PC’s screen, we’ve found a pair of Samsung monitor deals that should grab your attention. The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, originally priced at $1,300, is on sale from Samsung with a $450 discount to bring its price down to $850, while the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, which usually sells for $1,800, is available at $700 off so you’ll only have to pay $1,100 for it. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before these monitor deals expire though, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of either one, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase immediately.

49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor — $850, was $1,300

49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor — $1,100, was $1,800

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor — $850 $1,300 35% off

Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor checks all of the boxes in our computer monitor buying guide if you’re a gamer — Dual QHD resolution on its 49-inch screen for sharp details and vivid colors, a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, and a 1ms response time to enable fast reaction times. The display also has a 1000R curvature to fill your field of vision for a more immersive experience while you play the best PC games. There’s a 35% discount on the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor right now, which translates to savings of $450.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor — $1,100 $1,800 39% off

Kena Bridge of Spirits on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re willing to spend a bit more for a more premium screen, we highly recommend going for the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, which is featured in our list of the best gaming monitors as our choice for the best 32:9 gaming monitor. The major upgrade is its QD OLED screen, which enables even more impressive brightness and colors. It also comes with Dual QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate on its 49-inch screen, but with a deeper 1800R curvature and a faster 0.03ms response time. You can get the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor at 39% off right now, for huge savings of $700.

