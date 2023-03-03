You’re not yet done after splurging on gaming PC deals, because you also need to buy a monitor that will match your computer’s capabilities. If you got a powerful gaming desktop, you’ll want to pair it with a top-of-the-line option like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G95NA gaming monitor. It’s fairly expensive at its original price of $2,300, but with Samsung’s $600 discount, you can get the gaming monitor for $1,700. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G95NA gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G95NA gaming monitor delivers exceptional picture quality that immerses you in the game that you’re playing through its 49-inch Quantum Mini-LED screen. It also offers Dual QHD resolution, for a sharp and colorful display that’s as wide as two QHD monitors side by side. The gaming monitor will also give you all the advantages that you need to ensure your victory, including a 240Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the screen are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the monitor shows image transitions, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 240Hz refresh rate, which makes the Samsung Odyssey G95NA gaming monitor one of the fastest screens out there, greatly reduces input lag, while the 1ms response time is great for following fast-paced action.

With support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, you won’t see any stuttering or image tearing on the Samsung Odyssey G95NA gaming monitor, while the 1000R curvature of the screen matches the curve of the human eye to keep you comfortable even after hours of playing. The monitor’s Infinity Core lighting, which you can customize, will let you game in style.

High-end gaming monitors don’t usually appear in monitor deals, so if you need one, you shouldn’t miss Samsung’s offer for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G95NA gaming monitor. It’s yours for $1,700 instead of $2,300, for savings of $600. It’s still not cheap, but if you’ve already invested a lot in your gaming PC, you might as well go all in for your entire setup. You need to hurry though, because the lowered price of the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G95NA gaming monitor will probably not be available for long.

