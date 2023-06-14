Looking for some truly high-end monitor deals? Look no further than Samsung with a huge discount on its ludicrous Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen that can be rotated. It’s usually priced at $3,000 but it’s currently down to $2,000 for a limited time only. Sure, while 33% off is a big discount, bringing it down to $2,000 still isn’t exactly anywhere close to cheap. If you’ve been waiting to buy the absolute best though, you won’t be disappointed. Here’s what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen

If money is no object, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen is the one you need in your life. It would easily top anyone’s best curved gaming monitor list even if it’s not always a practical choice.

It’s a truly phenomenal display. Its 55-inch 1000R curved screen is all-encompassing so you can easily lose yourself into a fantastically immersive experience. Alongside that, there’s a 165Hz refresh rate because no one wants motion blur issues. A 1ms GTG response time is exactly what you want too, much like with any of the other best gaming monitors you may have been considering.

Besides the curvature, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen also stands out due to its Quantum Mini-LED display so you get great depth and exceptional picture quality. It makes all your games look great. Adding to that is Sound Dome technology with four corner speakers and two central woofers. They produce a 60W 2.2.2 channel with the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen or sound bar. AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos support further help with providing an exceptional soundstage that really draws you in.

There’s also Samsung’s unique Cockpit Mode which means you can rotate the screen to find the perfect position, as well as adjust screen size and ratio, all with a touch of the Ark dial.

A truly wondrous and high-end experience, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen is the ultimate gaming monitor right now if you can afford it and have a powerful gaming setup to pair it with. Usually priced at $3,000, it’s down to $2,000 when you buy direct from Samsung, making it slightly more affordable.

