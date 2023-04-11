One of the best monitor deals today is perfectly aimed at gamers with large budgets. Samsung currently has a big discount on the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor with $700 off the regular price. That means it still costs $2,300 so we’re not expecting many people to afford it even compared to its usual $3,000 price tag. However, if you’ve been waiting to treat yourself to this supremely premium gaming monitor, this is your chance. Hit the buy button now to enjoy that sweet $700 saving.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung has consistently made some of the best curved gaming monitors over the years but it’s really knocked it out of the park with this one. There’s nothing quite like the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor. It has a 1000R curved screen with a great refresh rate of 165Hz so it can handle the fastest-moving action without an issue. A 1ms GTG response time is awesome to see while there’s variable refresh rate support with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. As the name suggests, it uses QLED technology to produce fantastic picture quality so that whatever you’re playing looks stunning.

Despite all those amazing features, we haven’t actually mentioned the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor’s killer feature that makes it spectacular among the best gaming monitors — its cockpit mode. The mode allows you to rotate the screen with a choice of tilt and pivot functionality so you get the optimal screen environment for whatever you’re playing. It’s something special and like nothing else you’ve seen from other monitors. The screen also has an Ark dial which allows you to adjust the screen size and ratio with one touch. That way, you can enjoy multiple content sources all at once.

Such functionality makes the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor so much more than just your average display. It also has Dolby Atmos support and AI Sound Booster for its four corner speakers and two central woofers, so you get a great 60W 2.2.2 channel. It’s truly immersive stuff.

The Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor is usually priced at $3,000 but it’s more affordable right now at $2,300 at Samsung, saving you $700. This is still quite the investment but for the ultimate gamer, it’s the perfect monitor to buy right now.

