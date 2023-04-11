 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s futuristic rotating 55-inch 4K gaming monitor is $700 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.
Samsung

One of the best monitor deals today is perfectly aimed at gamers with large budgets. Samsung currently has a big discount on the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor with $700 off the regular price. That means it still costs $2,300 so we’re not expecting many people to afford it even compared to its usual $3,000 price tag. However, if you’ve been waiting to treat yourself to this supremely premium gaming monitor, this is your chance. Hit the buy button now to enjoy that sweet $700 saving.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

A gamer sits in front of the Samsung Odyssey ARK monitor.
Samsung

Samsung has consistently made some of the best curved gaming monitors over the years but it’s really knocked it out of the park with this one. There’s nothing quite like the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor. It has a 1000R curved screen with a great refresh rate of 165Hz so it can handle the fastest-moving action without an issue. A 1ms GTG response time is awesome to see while there’s variable refresh rate support with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. As the name suggests, it uses QLED technology to produce fantastic picture quality so that whatever you’re playing looks stunning.

Despite all those amazing features, we haven’t actually mentioned the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor’s killer feature that makes it spectacular among the best gaming monitors — its cockpit mode. The mode allows you to rotate the screen with a choice of tilt and pivot functionality so you get the optimal screen environment for whatever you’re playing. It’s something special and like nothing else you’ve seen from other monitors. The screen also has an Ark dial which allows you to adjust the screen size and ratio with one touch. That way, you can enjoy multiple content sources all at once.

Related

Such functionality makes the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor so much more than just your average display. It also has Dolby Atmos support and AI Sound Booster for its four corner speakers and two central woofers, so you get a great 60W 2.2.2 channel. It’s truly immersive stuff.

The Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor is usually priced at $3,000 but it’s more affordable right now at $2,300 at Samsung, saving you $700. This is still quite the investment but for the ultimate gamer, it’s the perfect monitor to buy right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alienware’s 38-inch QHD gaming monitor is $450 off right now
A curved gaming monitor from Alienware with stand.

Is a top-of-the-line monitor the upgrade your battle station needs to offer a fully immersive and responsive gaming experience? Whether you're a casual or a competitive player, the Alienware AW3821DW 38-inch curved QHD monitor is a great choice for anyone looking to bring their gaming setup into the 2020s, and it's on sale right now. For a limited time, you can grab this ultrawide display for $900 after a $450 discount knocks its usual $1,350 price to below a grand. And if you still need some convincing as to why the Alienware AW3821DW might be the perfect gaming monitor for you, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Alienware AW3821DW curved QHD gaming monitor
The Alienware AW3821DW is a high-end ultrawide monitor that delivers a vibrant picture and smooth performance in line with the brand's reputation for delivering premium hardware. With a 38-inch curved IPS monitor panel, the AW3821DW offers a wide viewing angle and a more immersive gaming experience. Its 21:9 aspect ratio makes it great for productivity as well, as you've got plenty of screen real estate for multitasking and cycling through multiple open programs and windows.

Read more
49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Cyber Monday deal: Save $800
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

If you have plenty to spend among the Cyber Monday deals, you're going to love the offer we've spotted on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor at Samsung. Right now you can buy it for $1,500 saving you a huge $800 off the usual price. A saving of 35%, if you've been considering investing in a truly high-end gaming monitor, you're going to save a lot here. While we're not counting on it being an impulse purchase, there's no denying this is a huge saving. Here's why the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor could be the monitor for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

Read more
The best gaming monitors under $1,000: curved, ultrawide, 4K, and more
The BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R monitor.

Picking the right gaming monitor to match your needs is an important part of making the most out of your PC or laptop. After all, even the best desktop won't give you the greatest visuals unless you have a display that can match it. Gaming monitors often try too hard to tick all the boxes at once, which is why it's not always easy to pick one that offers great quality. We're here to make that process much simpler.

With a budget in the $1,000 range, you'll be able to pick and choose between some of the best monitors the market currently has to offer. Here's our list of favorites, including models for all kinds of games and setups.

Read more