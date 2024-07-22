 Skip to main content
The ultrawide 57-inch Samsung Odyssey monitor is $800 off today

By
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.
Samsung

Just spent a small fortune on a new gaming rig and need a powerful display to match? The always-impressive Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor currently has an $800 discount. Does that mean it’s cheap? Not really. It’s still $1,700, but it’s well worth the money. If you’ve been browsing gaming monitor deals and won’t settle for anything but the best, this monitor should make your list.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey monitor

For all the PC gamers of our readership, just one look at the Odyssey’s powerhouse specs is enough to let you know you’re in good hands when it comes time to game. The 57-inch curved Odyssey display delivers 7680 x 2160 resolution (or what Samsung refers to as Dual UHD) at up to 240Hz. Whether you’re gaming locally or often find yourself involved in 100+ player online matches, the Odyssey is built to handle all the fast action, explosions, and specular highlights you can throw at it.

These chart-topping numbers are further buttressed by the monitor’s incredibly fast 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium Pro, and the Odyssey’s HDMI 2.1 connection. The latter is the latest HDMI standard that console and PC gamers swear by, as it’s built for fast bandwidth transfer between the monitor and host device.

As far as color and contrast goes, we’re always excited to sing the praises of Samsung’s display tech. Thanks to Quantum Matrix Technology with Quantum Mini LEDs, not only will you get some of the richest colors you’ve ever seen on a monitor, but near-instant dimming capabilities means exceptional contrast too!

Samsung deals are the types of promotions you can find at just about any store, but the ones that the company offers directly through its site tend to be a notch above all the other deals. And again, while this sale lasts, you can take home the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,700. That’s $800 off its normal price.

