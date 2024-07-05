 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The ultrawide 57-inch Samsung Odyssey monitor is $800 off today

By
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.
Samsung

We try to keep our eyes peeled for gaming PC deals, but every once in a while, we catch wind of an amazing monitor offer. And we’ve got an amazing one to throw on the table today, folks: Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor through Samsung, you’ll save $800 off its normal selling price of $2,500. It could be yours for $1,700, making this one of the best monitor deals we’ve seen so far this year!

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey monitor

For all the PC gamers of our readership, just one look at the Odyssey’s powerhouse specs is enough to let you know you’re in good hands when it comes time to game. The 57-inch curved Odyssey display delivers 7680 x 2160 resolution (or what Samsung refers to as Dual UHD) at up to 240Hz. Whether you’re gaming locally or often find yourself involved in 100+ player online matches, the Odyssey is built to handle all the fast action, explosions, and specular highlights you can throw at it.

These chart-topping numbers are further buttressed by the monitor’s incredibly fast 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium Pro, and the Odyssey’s HDMI 2.1 connection. The latter is the latest HDMI standard that console and PC gamers swear by, as it’s built for fast bandwidth transfer between the monitor and host device.

As far as color and contrast goes, we’re always excited to sing the praises of Samsung’s display tech. Thanks to Quantum Matrix Technology with Quantum Mini LEDs, not only will you get some of the richest colors you’ve ever seen on a monitor, but near-instant dimming capabilities means exceptional contrast too!

Samsung deals are the types of promotions you can find at just about any store, but the ones that the company offers directly through its site tend to be a notch above all the other deals. And again, while this sale lasts, you can take home the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,700. That’s $800 off its normal price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Samsung is having a sale on huge gaming monitors — up to $1,000 off
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.

If you're the type of person who likes to have the best gear for their gaming setup, then one of the best upgrades you can do is getting yourself a massive ultra-wide monitor that adds another layer of immersion. Some of these monitors are truly behemoths, and they have a price tag to match, but luckily Samsung is running a great sale on large gaming monitors right now with some significant savings. Samsung makes some of the best monitors on the market, so you're in good hands if you decide to grab one. However, if you'd still like something different, check out these other great monitor deals.
49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 -- $1,200, was $1,800
 

If you're looking for an ultra-widescreen, then the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the perfect option because it's chock full of great features. Besides the absolutely gorgeous OLED display, it runs a 2k resolution that can hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate; you'll likely need one of the best GPUs to run it. It also has a low response time of 0.03ms GTG, as well as support for HDR10+ and coverage of 99% of the DCI color gamut. You can even split it into dual QHD monitors if you need to get work done and require two screens, so it's a very versatile monitor.

Read more
Samsung’s MacBook alternative is up to $700 off today
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro against a textured grey backdrop.

If you like the idea of the MacBook Air but don't own any other Apple products or don't want to be in the Apple ecosystem, then we're happy to inform you that there are some great alternatives. One example is the Galaxy Book4, which is equally thin and light and can still pack a punch when it comes to processing power. Even better, you can get it for much cheaper than the usual $900 since you get a direct $200 discount that brings it down to $700, plus you can get up to $508 of trade-in credit. So, you could potentially get it for as low as $192, assuming you get the best trade-in value.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Book4
At just 0.61-inch of thickness, the Galaxy Book4 comes pretty close to the thin size of the MacBook Air, so it's a very portable device, which is impressive since it comes with a larger 15.6-inch screen. Granted, the screen runs at an FHD resolution, which is a bit lower than the MacBook Air, but at that screen size, the difference isn't that big. Luckily, the keyboard is great to type on, and you can expect up to 15 hours of battery life, which is pretty good too.

Read more
LG’s 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor is $600 off today
Curve on the LG UltraGear OLED 45.

While curved TVs didn’t quite stick the landing, these angular approach seeped its way into monitor designs. As such, LG is one of the top brands when it comes to OLED screens, and right now, they’re offering a huge markdown on the LG 49-inch UltraGear OLED Monitor. Priced at $1,100 for a limited time, that’s a whopping $600 savings (the normal price is $1,700). Monitor deals of this type can be hard to come by, and the UltraGear OLED is one of the best screens in town.

Why you should buy the LG 49-inch UltraGear OLED
From left to right, the UltraGear measures 45 inches, and touts a 21:9 aspect ratio. This is particularly ideal for demanding PC gaming, where every corner of the frame is important to keep an eye on. And let’s not forget to call out the 240Hz refresh rate. While there are other gaming monitors that go above and beyond the 240Hz max, the UltraGear was the world’s first OLED to do so. 

Read more