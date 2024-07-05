The ultrawide 57-inch Samsung Odyssey monitor is $800 off today

We try to keep our eyes peeled for gaming PC deals, but every once in a while, we catch wind of an amazing monitor offer. And we’ve got an amazing one to throw on the table today, folks: Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor through Samsung, you’ll save $800 off its normal selling price of $2,500. It could be yours for $1,700, making this one of the best monitor deals we’ve seen so far this year!

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey monitor

For all the PC gamers of our readership, just one look at the Odyssey’s powerhouse specs is enough to let you know you’re in good hands when it comes time to game. The 57-inch curved Odyssey display delivers 7680 x 2160 resolution (or what Samsung refers to as Dual UHD) at up to 240Hz. Whether you’re gaming locally or often find yourself involved in 100+ player online matches, the Odyssey is built to handle all the fast action, explosions, and specular highlights you can throw at it.

These chart-topping numbers are further buttressed by the monitor’s incredibly fast 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium Pro, and the Odyssey’s HDMI 2.1 connection. The latter is the latest HDMI standard that console and PC gamers swear by, as it’s built for fast bandwidth transfer between the monitor and host device.

As far as color and contrast goes, we’re always excited to sing the praises of Samsung’s display tech. Thanks to Quantum Matrix Technology with Quantum Mini LEDs, not only will you get some of the richest colors you’ve ever seen on a monitor, but near-instant dimming capabilities means exceptional contrast too!

Samsung deals are the types of promotions you can find at just about any store, but the ones that the company offers directly through its site tend to be a notch above all the other deals. And again, while this sale lasts, you can take home the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,700. That’s $800 off its normal price.