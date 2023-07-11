 Skip to main content
Usually $140, this Samsung 500GB SSD is just $50 today

Noah McGraw
By
Samsung 980 Pro SSD being held in someone's hand.

Prime Day deals are great for two things: splurging on awesome stuff that is normally way out of your price range, and buying stuff you already needed while it’s super cheap. A 500GB SSD falls into the latter category. If you need to upgrade the storage on your desktop or laptop, or you want to expand the memory on your PS5, this is the perfect time. Right now the Samsung 980 PRo 500GB SSD is only $50, down an incredible $90 from its usual $140. Grab it before it the end of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy a Samsung 980 Pro SSD on Prime Day

SSDs are the way of the future. They’re smaller and quieter than standard hard drives. Generally speaking, they’re faster too. If you want a quick boost to you boot up speed, installing your operating system onto an SSD is a great idea. If you’re building a gaming computer during Prime Day PC deals, it’s essential that you have at least one SSD. If you have a very skinny laptop, you likely have an SSD in there. If it’s too small, installing a bigger SSD is one of the easiest modifications you can make. This specific model has a small form factor, so it will fit into nearly any laptop setup.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD was built for heavy use and will handle gaming, rendering, and more. It has a read speed of 3500MBs and a write speed of 3400MBs. It has thermal control, so you don’t have to worry about it overheating. This is one of the prerequisites for installing an SSD in a PS5. If that’s your goal, this SSD fits the bill — mostly. It secured the second spot on our list of the best SSDs for PS5 because of its “insanely fast performance.” It doesn’t have a dedicated heat-sink, however, so you’ll need to buy a third party alternative. Read more about that in our guide.

Grab this Samsung 980 500GB SSD while it’s 64% off. It’s down to just $50 from its usual $140. It’s the perfect time to buy the SSD you know you’ve been needing. Snag it before Prime Day is over.

Noah McGraw
