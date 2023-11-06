This 4TB SSD deal at Amazon cuts the price to $280

Is it time to upgrade the storage on your laptop or gaming PC? You should opt for an SSD. While there is nothing wrong with external hard drives or even internal HDDs, SSDs are smaller and faster than both those options. For instance, a 4TB SSD, which will likely double or triple the storage on your current laptop, is only about four inches in length and will disappear forever inside your computer.

Speaking of 4TB SSDs, Amazon is currently selling the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD for only $280. That’s after a 19% discount to its original price of $345. If the brand name and the size are enough to sell you, click the Buy Now button and grab this SSD for a significant discount. If you’re not sure whether this is the right kind of storage for you, keep reading while we dive into the details of this Samsung SSD.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 PRO 4TB SSD

If you’re reading this article, chances are you already know the difference between SSD vs HDD. Suffice to say SSD have a lot of advantages over standard hard drives. Let’s dig into this Samsung 990 PRO in particular.

One thing SSDs do better than HDDs is file read speed. The Samsung 990 PRO has a sequential read speed of 7,450 Mbps. That’s fast enough to handle heavy duty gaming or workstation-level processes like massive calculations or video rendering. Samsung says that this Gen4 990 is their fastest and best performing SSD to date. When compared to the 980 PRO, the 990 PRO has 55% better random performance, 50% improved performance per watt, and faster read and write speeds overall. Also, we know it says it in the headline, but let us remind you that this is a 4TB SSD. You’ll be able to save tons of games, movies, and raw project files without worrying about running out of space any time soon.

This SSD also has some nice perks beyond general performance. It has a nickel-coated controller for thermal control, so it won’t overheat easily and drop in performance. You’ll also get access to Samsung Magician optimization tools, so you can protect specific, valuable data, monitor the SSD’s overall health and get automatic updates.

The Samsung 990 PRO 4TB SSD is on sale for $280, down $65 from its usual $345. It’s a quality SSD for a nice discount. Make sure to grab it soon, because the deal isn’t likely to last long.

