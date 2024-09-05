Samsung’s new laptop has literally double the AI

Samsung has published a Newsroom post announcing its latest Galaxy Book model, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, as the first of its new “powerhouse AI PCs.” It’s a Copilot+ laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor (otherwise known as Lunar Lake) that can deliver up to 47 tera operations per second (TOPS) of neural processing unit (NPU) power — and when Copilot just isn’t enough, you can link your Galaxy phone and play around with Galaxy AI too.

The PC also has an Intel Arc GPU that improves graphics performance by up to 17%. According to the press release, the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will have access to more than 300 AI-accelerated features across 100 different apps, though it seems that Copilot+ PC experiences won’t be available at launch. Instead, Samsung expects them to be available via future updates — updates that Microsoft confirmed at IFA will come this November.

When you connect a compatible Galaxy phone through Microsoft Phone Link, you can use Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Live Translate, and Transcript Assist. One of the main selling points for the laptop is “performance meets ecosystem connectivity,” much like other Galaxy Book models, so it seems you can get a lot more out of the PC if you own a few other Samsung devices. There’s no word on whether Samsung plans on bringing these AI features to its PCs natively, however.

As for hardware, it has a huge 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Vision Booster, which aims to improve outdoor visibility and reduce glare. The resolution is 2880 x 1800, so it’s good to see that Samsung isn’t trying to pull off a larger screen with only 1080p like it did with the original 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360. The display is also a touchscreen, so you can make use of the 360 hinges and the included S Pen to use the PC like a tablet — though folding the screen back fully does mean your keyboard and touchpad will make direct contact with whatever surface you’re placing it on.

One of the biggest draws of the Snapdragon Copilot+ PCs is the battery life, and Samsung promises “all-day battery life” and up to 25 hours of video playback for its Intel Copilot+ PC. Whether it can live up to these claims once reviewers get their hands on it is another story, and we’ll keep you posted on it. The 2-in-1 laptop will be available with 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage and it will be hitting stores this month.