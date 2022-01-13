Chromebooks lie in an interesting intersection between a laptop and a tablet, which means they may not appeal to everyone looking for a new computer. But they still have some advantages, and Best Buy is offering a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for $699 — a huge $300 discount on its normal $999 price — that’s one of the better Chromebook deals out there and worth checking out.

First off, let’s look at some of the benefits of a Chromebook, with the primary one being that they’re effortless to carry around, considering how small and lightweight they are. In the case of this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, the screen is 13.3-inches, and the whole thing weighs just over 2 pounds and is only 0.39 inches thick, meaning that it can easily slip into a backpack or even a small briefcase. It also has a 256GB internal SSD and runs ChromeOS, making it pretty fast to boot up, plus you get the benefit of running most applications on the app store. So, if you’re a student that’s often running from class to class, the fast boot times and small size make the Samsung Chromebook one of the best student laptop deals.

The Samsung Galaxy Chrome book also comes with a pretty great 4k touchscreen, which, when paired with the included pen that can pop right out of the casing, makes it perfect for note-taking and just general use. That being said, there are a couple of downsides, such as the fact that it runs on ChromeOS, and therefore anything you’d expect to have on Windows 10, such as Microsoft Word, is not available. Still, the downsides aren’t too bad if you’re already in the market for a Chromebook, and the premium price you pay at $700 is for the excellent screen, included pen, and overall quality of the Chromebook.

Ultimately, the Chromebook is built for those OK with streaming most of their content and productivity and are already using the Google ecosystem. If you fall under that umbrella, a $300 discount on this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook to $699 from $999 is a pretty sweet deal, all told. If that doesn’t do it for you, check out some of our other laptop deals.

