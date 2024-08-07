 Skip to main content
How students and teachers can save 30% off new Samsung tech

By
The Galaxy Book4 Edge on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

With the start of the new school year just around the corner, students and teachers may want to take advantage of the discounts that are being offered by the Samsung Education Offer Program. You’ll be able to get up to 30% off on all kinds of devices that may be used for school, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Students may even buy home appliances for cheaper than usual for anything that they may need for their dorm rooms. You’re going to have to hurry though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains.

What to buy from Samsung Education Offer Program

To access the discounts of the Samsung Education Offer Program, you should first check if your organization is already registered. If not yet, you can use your .edu email to sign up, or your personal email but with additional verification upon checkout. That’s all a student or teacher has to do to get the latest Samsung tech for cheaper than usual.

All kinds of Samsung devices are available with lowered prices in the Samsung Education Offer Program. Some of the most popular products that are included in the program are the , which you can get with an up to $1,600 discount on the foldable smartphone‘s original price of $2,020, and the , which you’ll be able to buy at up to $800 off its sticker price of $1,220. You’ll also be able to enjoy up to $950 in savings when you buy a tablet in the , and if you need a laptop, you can get up to $500 off when you go for the . There’s also the chance to get up to $280 off when you buy a .

The Samsung Education Offer Program, which includes Samsung Galaxy deals for smartphones, tablets, and laptops, is the perfect opportunity to finish your shopping for the new school year right away. You’ll be able to access discounts of up to 30% after a quick sign-up process, so you can start browsing the offers in no time. We highly recommend making your purchases quickly though, if you want to get your new devices before the school year begins, and to make sure that you don’t miss out on the huge savings.

