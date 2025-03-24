Samsung expands monitor line with Odyssey 3D, OLED G8 and new ultrawide Odyssey G9

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 marches on Samsung Odyssey G9 is still the ultrawide to beat

Samsung will happily tell you that it’s the top choice monitor for gamers, thanks in no small part to the performance of the Odyssey line-up. These premium monitors have pushed design, specs and performance, now updatied for 2025 – including a new addition.

The Odyssey 3D (G90XF) offers a glasses-free viewing experience, supported by eye-tracking tech and a lenticular lens to ensure you get a great experience. We first laid eyes on this model at CES 2025 where Digital Trends’ Jacob Roach was impressed with its performance.

It’s a 27-inch monitor, but it’s not limited to showing 3D content: it can also convert 2D into 3D, so it’s more versatile than some competitor screens. Elsewhere it’s a capable gaming monitor supporting 165Hz refresh rates, 4K resolution and support for AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync to deliver an optimal experience.

It’s a flat IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect, while connectivity runs to two HDMI 2.1, one Display Port 1.4 and USB ports. There are also a pair of speakers built in.

There’s RGB lighting to illuminate around the display, which sits on a height adjustable stand. Currently Samsung is inviting pre-registration in some regions, with sales starting in Korea: priced at KRW2,490,000, it could be around $1,700 when it lands in the US on April 8.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 marches on

If 3D isn’t your bag, then there’s a good chance that the Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) will be. This is one of the most popular gaming monitors, with the 2025 model expanding on its forebears and coming in 27 and 32-inch sizes. It’s a 4K monitor, with Samsung boasting that the 27-inch model has the highest pixel density (166ppi) for a 240Hz monitor.

For many it will be the OLED panel that’s attractive, delivering jaw-dropping quality and wonderfully rich visuals, but also supporting a 0.03 gray-to-gray response speeds.

There’s Display Port 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 and USB connections. There are no speakers here, but you do get illumination on the rear and a premium silver design, with the stand supporting height, pivot and tilt. You can expect to pay around $1,000 for the 27-inch model or $1,200 for the 32-inch, but again, US prices are still to be confirmed.

The Odyssey OLED G8 will likely be a great gaming monitor, but it’s an expensive choice for sure.

Samsung Odyssey G9 is still the ultrawide to beat

Samsung knows how to impress and there’s nothing quite like the Odyssey G9. This is one of the widest displays on the market, with a huge 49-inch diagonal measurement. The new model is the G91F and note that this isn’t the OLED model, it’s the LCD version.

What you’re effectively getting here is two QHD displays side-by-side and if you’ve not had the chance to play with one, that’s also the option to to view two different sources simultaneously, with picture-by-picture or picture-in-picture modes.

It has a 32:9 aspect ratio, with a 1000R curve, which feels like it wraps around you when you’re sat at your desk. The actual resolution is 5120 x 1440 pixels and it’s a VA LCD display supporting up to 144Hz, and certified for VESA Display HDR 600 standards.

The converted prices for the new Odyssey G9 come in at about $900, substantially less than you’ll pay for the OLED G9.

As I said, full details about these models in the US should land on April 8.