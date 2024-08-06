The Samsung Galaxy Book4 has a $300 price cut today

Samsung is known as a reliable brand for all kinds of electronic devices and home appliances, particularly smartphones and TVs. You may also want to give it a shot if you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, as the Samsung Galaxy Book4 is available from Best Buy with a $300 discount. From its original price of $900, it’s down to a more affordable $600. We think the offer will only be up for a limited time though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a laptop that will help you finish your everyday tasks quickly and efficiently, with its Intel Core 7 Series 1 processor and integrated Intel Graphics. Its 16GB of RAM is comparable to top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. The device runs on Windows 11 Home, which should be a familiar operating system for most people, and it offers access to Microsoft Copilot, which is a powerful AI assistant that will further boost your productivity as long as you’re able to create the appropriate prompts for the output you want to get.

The 15.6-inch screen of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 offers Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes it an excellent display for working on your projects and watching streaming shows. The laptop features a sleek and slim design though, which keeps it portable. You’ll have plenty of storage space for your files on the Samsung Galaxy Book4’s 512GB SSD, and it will be able to accompany you throughout the day with its battery life of up to 15 hours.

You should know that Samsung Galaxy deals go beyond smartphones and tablets, as they also include this $300 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Book4. The laptop, originally priced at $900, is down to only $600, but probably not for long. If you think this device is perfect for your needs, we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction soon.