 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 has a $300 price cut today

By
The Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop on a white background.
Samsung

Samsung is known as a reliable brand for all kinds of electronic devices and home appliances, particularly smartphones and TVs. You may also want to give it a shot if you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, as the Samsung Galaxy Book4 is available from Best Buy with a $300 discount. From its original price of $900, it’s down to a more affordable $600. We think the offer will only be up for a limited time though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a laptop that will help you finish your everyday tasks quickly and efficiently, with its Intel Core 7 Series 1 processor and integrated Intel Graphics. Its 16GB of RAM is comparable to top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. The device runs on Windows 11 Home, which should be a familiar operating system for most people, and it offers access to Microsoft Copilot, which is a powerful AI assistant that will further boost your productivity as long as you’re able to create the appropriate prompts for the output you want to get.

The 15.6-inch screen of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 offers Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes it an excellent display for working on your projects and watching streaming shows. The laptop features a sleek and slim design though, which keeps it portable. You’ll have plenty of storage space for your files on the Samsung Galaxy Book4’s 512GB SSD, and it will be able to accompany you throughout the day with its battery life of up to 15 hours.

You should know that Samsung Galaxy deals go beyond smartphones and tablets, as they also include this $300 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Book4. The laptop, originally priced at $900, is down to only $600, but probably not for long. If you think this device is perfect for your needs, we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 has a $200 price cut right now
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.

The MacBook Air has been a tried and true Apple product for close to two decades now. This lightweight, portable, and powerful laptop can do just about anything, leading many users to a popular question: Do I go with a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro? Discounts like the one we just found might be enough to push you toward a specific Air model.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip for $800. That’s a $200 markdown from its original price of $1,000. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen today!

Read more
The HP Omen 40L gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti is $300 off today
The HP Omen 40L desktop sitting on a coffee table.

Buying a pre-built gaming desktop isn't cheap, so you should always be on the lookout for the discounts that you can get from the gaming PC deals of the various retailers. Here's one to consider -- the HP Omen 40L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card for $1,180 from Best Buy, for savings of $300 on its original price of $1,480. You'll get excellent value with this bargain, but you're going to have to push through with your purchase of the gaming PC immediately as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop
The HP Omen 40L instantly stands out among other gaming PCs because of its amazing case design. The sleek black exterior, tempered glass panels, and RGB rings are very attractive, but the case also has a tool-less design that will give you easy access to its interiors when it's time to upgrade its components. The HP Omen 40L also features a cooling system that will maintain peak performance even after hours of usage, while keeping quiet -- it won't sound like an airplane taking off whenever you're playing.

Read more
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Samsung today
The Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink.

Whether you've just purchased the PlayStation 5 after being tempted by the discounts from PS5 deals, or you've had the console since day one, it's highly recommended that you buy an SSD to expand its limited storage space. There are lots of options out there, but you're going to want to take advantage of Samsung's $110 discount for the 4TB version of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. You'll only have to pay $370 instead of $480 for this SSD, but its price may return to normal at any moment so you'll want to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink 4TB SSD
The PlayStation 5's storage is one of the limitations of the popular console, with the original model's 825GB SSD only offering 667GB of usable space and the new model's 1TB SSD only offering 842GB of usable space. Installing several PS5 games quickly fills that up, so if you want a lot of titles installed at the same time, you'll want the 4TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. It's our top choice among the best PS5 SSDs because of its high-quality materials, premium construction, and lightning-fast speeds. Its nickel heatsink will dissipate heat from the console, so that there will be no interruptions while you play.

Read more