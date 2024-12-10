Save $600 on the stylish Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro at Best Buy today

For super stylish laptop deals, check out what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy the MacBook Pro rival — the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop — for $1,300 instead of $1,900. That’s a sizeable saving of $600, which makes this laptop far more tempting than it was at its regular price. The deal is unlikely to stick around for long, so hit the button fast if you know it’s for you. If you still want to know more, read on while we take you through what it offers.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro

You won’t see Samsung among the best laptop brands because the company mostly focuses on just a few models. However, that doesn’t mean the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro should be overlooked. We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra model and found it able to compete with the MacBook Pro in many ways.

With this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Another highlight is its 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen, which enables the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro to work as a 2-in-1 device, either as a tablet or a laptop. OLED technology is a great way to ensure that the picture quality is full of vibrant colors and the deepest blacks.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is also supported with CoPilot, much like the best laptops. That means great AI features, like being able to turn your prompts into actions through simple chat commands. It all leads to the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro feeling futuristic in so many different ways.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro normally costs $1,900, but right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,300. The $600 discount makes this a super tempting deal. If you’re looking for something with the style of a MacBook but running Windows, this is a great solution. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.