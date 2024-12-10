 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $600 on the stylish Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro at Best Buy today

By
Amazing Deal samsung galaxy book4 pro deal best buy december 2024
Samsung

For super stylish laptop deals, check out what Best Buy has to offer. Today, you can buy the MacBook Pro rival — the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop — for $1,300 instead of $1,900. That’s a sizeable saving of $600, which makes this laptop far more tempting than it was at its regular price. The deal is unlikely to stick around for long, so hit the button fast if you know it’s for you. If you still want to know more, read on while we take you through what it offers.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro

You won’t see Samsung among the best laptop brands because the company mostly focuses on just a few models. However, that doesn’t mean the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro should be overlooked. We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra model and found it able to compete with the MacBook Pro in many ways.

With this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Another highlight is its 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen, which enables the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro to work as a 2-in-1 device, either as a tablet or a laptop. OLED technology is a great way to ensure that the picture quality is full of vibrant colors and the deepest blacks.

Related

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is also supported with CoPilot, much like the best laptops. That means great AI features, like being able to turn your prompts into actions through simple chat commands. It all leads to the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro feeling futuristic in so many different ways.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro normally costs $1,900, but right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,300. The $600 discount makes this a super tempting deal. If you’re looking for something with the style of a MacBook but running Windows, this is a great solution. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Cyber Monday is here and the Apple MacBook Air M3 is 20% off
2024 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with M3 chip

With plenty of great Cyber Monday deals to shop now, we’re particularly excited to see the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 for $200 off at Best Buy. That deal dropped on Black Friday but it's still possible to save, which means you don't have to miss out. Usually costing $999, you can buy it today for $799, which is a fantastic deal for a highly desirable laptop. It's still one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals out there. Here’s what it has to offer at its limited-time discount of 20% off.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3
The Apple MacBook Air M3 has a lot to love. As our review explains, it offers “excellent GPU performance”, fantastic battery life, and a “compact and beautiful design”. It also provides “impeccable build quality,” meaning it’s easily one of the best laptops around.

Read more
Save 20% on iBuyPower Slate 8 Mesh gaming PC for Black Friday
The iBuyPower Slate 8 Mesh gaming PC on a white background.

We saw some incredible Black Friday deals this year. That meant gamers were finally able to take advantage of some huge discounts. If you feel you missed out and want a new gaming desktop, here's one that stuck around even after Black Friday has officially concluded. Now's your chance to get your hands on a powerful machine like the iBuyPower Slate 8 Mesh gaming PC for a more affordable price than usual, with Best Buy slashing its price from $1,150 to $930 for a savings of $220. There's no assurance that stocks or the deal will last much longer, though, so if you want to take advantage of this 20% discount, we highly recommend that you add it to your cart right now.

 
Why you should buy the iBuyPower Slate 8 Mesh gaming PC
For a relatively affordable gaming desktop that won't have trouble running today's best PC games, you can't go wrong with the iBuyPower Slate 8 Mesh gaming PC. Inside it is the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM -- specifications that you'll find in some of the best gaming PCs. With this machine, you'll be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, giving you time to save up for the next round of component upgrades.

Read more
Hurry! The M4 MacBook Pro just got an unheard of discount
Someone using a MacBook Pro at a desk.

The 2024 MacBook Pro with M4 chip hasn't even been out for a month, but it already has its first major discount. Amazon just knocked $200 off the 14-inch configuration, dropping the price to $1,399 from $1,599. While a $200 discount on a MacBook isn't world-shattering, the fact that this laptop is so new makes this an unheard of deal. Let's dive into some other noteworthy aspects of this sale.

Why you should buy the MacBook Pro M4
This specific configuration of the M4 Pro has a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The 16GB of RAM is particularly noteworthy, as it's the new standard for Apple. That makes this a better deal than some of the M3 models with 8GB of RAM. This model of course comes with Apple's signature Liquid Retina XDR display on its 14.2-inch screen, and it's ready for Apple Intelligence.

Read more