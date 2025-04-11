The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop with 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD is $400 off

Shoppers usually keep an eye out for Samsung when looking for phone deals and TV deals, but it’s also a good brand to consider when you’re planning to buy a laptop. Check this out — the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is on sale with a $400 discount from Samsung itself, bringing its price down from $1,550 to $1,150. The device will be within reach for more people with these savings, which means you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested as stocks may run out quickly.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop

While the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro is a traditional laptop for those who prefer this type of build. It features performance that will be able to handle all of your daily tasks, as its 16GB of RAM is paired with the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor and Intel Arc Graphics. You’ll have plenty of space to install your apps and save your files on its 1TB SSD, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro right after you unbox the laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro maintains portability with its 14-inch touchscreen, but it’s an AMOLED display with WQXGA+ resolution, so you’ll see bright colors and sharp details. This makes the laptop an excellent tool not just for working on your projects, but also for recreational activities such as watching streaming shows.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro is powerful and reliable, and its configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is on sale for $1,150, for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,550. Samsung isn’t well known for laptop deals so there’s a chance that the offer doesn’t sell out quickly, but we highly recommend not leaving that to chance and completing your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro as soon as you can. If you hesitate, you may miss out on this bargain.