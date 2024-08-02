 Skip to main content
Samsung’s (normally) expensive Chromebook just got a $300 price cut

A red and a black Galaxy Chromebook 2 sit next to each other.
Samsung

One of the best Chromebook deals around is on the ageing but still classy Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Over at Best Buy you can snag it for $399 when it ordinarily costs $699. A considerable saving of $300, you get a stylish looking Chromebook that is easy to take around with you between classes or on your commute. If that sounds tempting and you don’t need anything too powerful, take a look at everything else we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Released in 2021, we were impressed by the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 overall, but considered it a downgrade from the original Galaxy Chromebook. Things like a rock solid design and responsive and quiet keyboard are good, ageless features. It may not be one of the best Chromebooks any more, but it’s still a winner at this price.

There’s a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor teamed up with 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. Of course, none of this is gaming-PC-speedy, but for a Chromebook it’s fairly powerful. The highlight here is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2’s screen. It has a 13.3-inch QLED display, which at the time of launch made it the world’s first QLED Chromebook. It looks great with 100% color volume ensuring a superior experience than you’d get with other Chromebooks. It’s also a touchscreen for any time you want to get more hands-on with your work, and you can even add any USI pen if you want to perform precise movements and enjoy great pressure sensitivity.

It has Smart Amp audio, which provides sound up to 178% louder than normal amps. It also has battery life of about eight hours, and the backlit keyboard and wider keys make typing up documents much simpler and comfier.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is ideal for anyone who wants a Chromebook that’s a cut above the rest without spending hundreds.

Usually priced at $699, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is down to $399 at Best Buy right now. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below, and bear in mind that stock is sure to be very limited.

