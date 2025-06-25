 Skip to main content
Samsung just launched its flagship M9 monitor. Here’s how to preorder it

By
Samsung's M9 smart monitor, launched in June 2025.
Samsung

Samsung has just announced the official launch of the M9, the smart monitor that it unveiled at CES in January./

The new M9 is the flagship of Samsung’s latest Smart Monitor lineup and introduces QD-OLED technology to the series for the first time. It also comes with a 32-inch 4K panel and a decent 165Hz refresh rate that won’t escape the notice of gamers.

As with just about every device hitting the market these days, Samsung has of course added a bunch of AI smarts, with the M9 incorporating an AI Picture Optimizer features that analyzes content and automatically adjusts display settings for the best picture, whether you’re gaming, watching videos, or working, or doing whatever you like to do on your PC.

Interestingly, the M9 also uses AI processing to upgrade lower-resolution content to near-4K quality, and enhances sound quality in real time based on content and surroundings.

The M9 brings integrated access to streaming apps, Samsung TV Plus, and Samsung Gaming Hub for cloud gaming without a console or PC.

Just like the existing M7 and M8, the M9’s slim metal design — it’s just 9.9 mm thick — really stands out and will remind many folks of Apple’s minimalist Studio Display. And while the M9 and Studio Display both offer tilt adjustment, only the M9 also offers height and pivot adjustments, giving it a distinct advantage over Apple’s monitor when it comes to positioning.

Being a smart monitor, the M9 happily functions as a smart entertainment hub and supports Multi View, SmartThings integration, and Multi Control between Samsung devices.

The M9, along with updated M8 and M7 models, are available for preorder now from Samsung’s website. The M9 model costs $1,600 plus tax and orders will be shipped for free starting July 11. You can pay everything at once, or via 24 interest-free payments at $66.67, or with four installments of $400 every two weeks. Samsung also promises $300 in credit that you can spend on its site. Precise details will be emailed within 35 days of the monitor’s delivery.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
